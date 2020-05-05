Morning headlines: Tuesday 5th May 2020

‘Hybrid timetable’ for easing coronavirus restrictions

The government has unveiled what it calls a ‘hybrid timetable’ to phase out many of the restrictions brought in to slow the spread of coronavirus in Finland. At a Monday evening press briefing ministers laid out the measures they want to take immediately, by the middle of May, and by the beginning of June to relax restrictions – which were negotiated during two days of discussions with coalition partners at the House of the Estates in Helsinki. Some of the key changes include: being able to immediately borrow library books. From 14th May: upper secondary, college & university can begin, although distance learning is recommended. From 1st June restaurants, cafes and bars can re-open. Schengen borders will also be open for work or essential travel from 14th May. There’s also an easing of restrictions on sports clubs training, sports competitions and museums. And from 1st June people can gather in groups up to 50. However some restrictions stay in place, like social distancing for the over 70s, and a recommendation to continue working from home until the end of summer at least. Read the full details at our story here.

THL: Very few coronavirus cases detected in airport passengers

Coronavirus screenings on passengers arriving at Helsinki Airport have detected very few cases of coronavirus. New figures released by the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare on Tuesday morning show that from 27th March when screenings began, until the end of April, 8,837 passengers had completed a questionnaire about their health. Some 204 people reported that they had symptoms of a respiratory infection but just 9 people were confirmed with coronavirus. “Based on the figures, it seems that coronavirus infections are quite rarely found through screening at the airport” says Taneli Puumalainen, THL’s Chief Physician. “It is possible that some tourists will not get symptoms until later. Therefore, it is important to follow the official instructions and apply for the test as soon as symptoms occur” he says.

Divided science causes confusion over contagious children

A recent government decision to re-start primary and lower secondary school classes on 14th May was made after Finnish public health officials determined there was no great risk for children becoming infected with coronavirus. However it’s easy to find experts in Finland – and abroad – who hold opposing views. A new German study, cited widely by Finnish media on Monday, concludes that children might be as contagious as adults. So how do Finns, especially parents, figure out which scientists are correct? “It’s challenging because you need to be an expert in the field and really following that field for a long time to be able to judge the flood of scientific studies from different sources – good studies, bad studies, and everything in between” says Dr Mikael Niku from the Department of Veterinary Biosciences at Helsinki University. Dr Niku points out that there have been a lot of new coronavirus studies published but they’re not all been peer-reviewed yet, and that can lead to readers forming an incomplete picture based on one study, without the depth of understanding or context to know how important it is, or isn’t. The German study in particular has been criticised for the way it collected and presented data, and the conclusions it came to. “It is surprising about the tendency of people to easily trust individual stories or individual science reports rather than the experts in THL” says Dr Niku. Read more at our original story here.

First tax filing deadline today

The first tax filing deadline is today – the other deadlines are 12th May and 19th May with individual due dates marked on the pre-filled tax returns sent out recently. There’s also more information at the OmaVero online service. Five million people who receive wages or pensions got their pre-filled tax returns in the post during March and April, however it’s the responsibility of individual customers to make sure the information on it is accurate. Today is also the deadline for property owners to review their property tax decisions which were sent out during March.

Tuesday morning weather

Some parts of the country could see temperatures reach +15°C later on Tuesday, but at the start of the day expect sunshine across almost the entire country, with temperatures ranging from +5°C around Oulu to +9°C in the south. Northern Lapland has a cooler morning with temperatures just around freezing and more cloud cover on the western border.