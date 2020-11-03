Morning headlines: Tuesday 3rd November 2020

Finnish Church, a hub of community life in London, facing lockdown again

The Finnish Church in London is facing another period of prolonged lockdown as coronavirus cases surge in England – and that means ongoing restrictions for the staff and those people who rely on the church’s services. “We are a church, but also a community. And I think the role is quite important” says Marjaana Härkönen, Rector of the church. From Thursday this week millions of people in England will have a strict lock-down imposed and will mostly have to stay at home unless there’s a specific reason to go out. But the Finnish Church has already been adapting the way it works to make sure staff can reach out to the congregation, and the wider community, using modern technology. Read more at our original story here.

One person killed in late night Pirkanmaa crash

One person has been killed and several others left seriously injured after a late night car crash. It happened on Highway 9 near the Orivesi and Kangasala border and Pirkanmaa Rescue Department got the alarm shortly after 22:00. When they got to the scene of the two-vehicle crash they found three people seriously injured, and they were taken to Tampere University Hospital for treatment. One other person was killed in the crash. Highway 9 was closed for several hours while police carried out an investigation at the scene of the incident.

High earners revealed in annual tax day frenzy

Finland’s annual media feedy frenzy is difficult to miss today, as journalists pour over the tax details of the country’s highest earners to get an idea of how much their income might be and the data is splashed across newspaper headlines, websites and on TV. In politics the highest earning minister in 2019 was Minister of Agriculture Jari Lepä (Centre) with a total taxable income of €197,000; while Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto (Green) was second with a taxable income just over €172,000. The list also shows nine of the top ten earners in the country are men, with just one woman represented. The Finn with the highest taxable income according to the newly-released data is Petri Järvilehto the founder of a digital entertainment company who declared more than €30.5 million in taxable income in 2019. More than 4,000 high earners have successfully applied to keep their tax details secret this year, in a move the Union of Journalists calls “at war with the openness of society.”

Scorchio! Finland’s all-time November heat record broken

It’s already been a mild start to November, and in one part of the country the national heat record has been broken. The temperature at Pori Airport hit +14.7°C in the wee small hours of Tuesday morning. That’s the highest temp ever recorded in Finland in November and beats the previous record of +14.3°C. That record was set back in 2015 on the south coast island of Kemiönsaari.

Tuesday morning weather

It’s another mixed weather picture for Tuesday morning with strong winds still in the east and south and bands of rain along the eastern border, Central Finland and the far north of Lapland. The best of the sunshine for Tuesday morning is in western and southern areas and temperatures range from a cool +3°C in Kemi to +8°C in Vaasa and Joensuu, +10°C in Jyväskylä, +11°C or Turku and +12°C for the capital city region. As the day goes on the winds will weaken and rain continues to push further to the east.