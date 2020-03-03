Morning headlines: Tuesday 3rd March 2020

Russian Foreign Minister in Helsinki for talks

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is in Finland today for talks with his counterpart Pekka Haavisto (Green). Lavrov will also meet with President Sauli Niinistö while he is in Helsinki. Top of the agenda today will be the deteriorating situation in Syria where Russian forces have become more involved with the conflict in recent weeks. The ongoing situation in Ukraine will also be discussed – Russia illegally invaded and annexed Crimea in 2014 and has been actively supporting a proxy war in the east against the Ukrainian government since then. The ministers are expected to talk about international arms control issues and the Persian Gulf. Lavrov, who became foreign minister in 2004, had had his appointment renewed at the start of this year.

Technical problems & overtime ban hit train services

VR says a number of technical faults are causing delays to some long distance train services on Tuesday. Intercity 4 from Joensuu to Helsinki is two hours late and waiting for a new locomotive in at Puhos. Intercity 61 from Helsinki to Kuopio is 50 minutes late while the locomotive there had to be replaced. Allegro 782 from Helsinki to St. Petersburg is 75 minutes late with passengers switching to a new train in Mäntsälä. VR says it’s not a widespread technical problem, but rather individual issues. Meanwhile an overtime ban by unions is impacting local commuter services in the capital region on Tuesday as well. Six trains between Hanko and Karis are replaced by buses and several commuter trains in Helsinki have been canceled so far. VR says it is working to minimize the impact of the overtime ban on the public but it might have to cancel other local, long distance and freight services as the day goes on.

Several detained in Turku Police operation

Police in Turku say they have detained several people after an operation in the city’s Kupittaa neighbourhood which lasted a few hours on Tuesday morning. Local media reported patrol cars in the area of Lemminkäinen street at 09:00 but police say the operation had been going on since dawn. There is no information available on the nature of the police action, nor exactly how many people were detained but police say there was no danger to other members of the public. More details are expected in the course of the day.

Olympic Stadium selected to host UEFA Super Cup 2022 final

The Olympic Stadium in Helsinki has been selected to host the final of the 2022 UEFA Super Cup football – the first time the Finnish capital has ever staged a major European football men’s final. The game sees the champions of two European competitions facing off to find the ultimate victor: the Champions League winners versus the Europa League winners. The Super Cup sees some of the biggest names in European footballing history in action, and organisers will be hoping for more of the same in 2022 – recent finalists include Real Madrid, Manchester United, Milan, Barcelona and Bayern Munich among others. “Now the practical work on event arrangements begins. It is great to be able to offer Finnish football fans a match like this which has never been seen in this country before” says Marco Casagrande, Secretary General of the Finnish Football Association. Read more at our story here.

Tuesday morning weather

It’s a mixed start to the weather across the country for Tuesday, and nowhere near as bright and sunny as it’s been in recent days. There’s still sunshine in Lapland with the temperatures ranging from -9°C to -24°C and snow in the forecast for the far northeast around Inari. Further south those cold temperatures continue: expect -16°C in Oulu and -18°C on the eastern border around Suomisalmi. Further south the cloud cover begins to appear and there will be some snow flurries in Central Finland with the temperatures at -6°C