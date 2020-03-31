Morning headlines: Tuesday 31st March 2020

Government extends coronavirus restrictions

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) has announced that the government will extend emergency legislation which was put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus into May. . The PM gave a statement at a Monday evening press conference where she thanked everyone who had obeyed the restrictions so far. The extended measures means that internal border control – the Uusimaa lockdown – a ban on meetings of 10 or more people and distance learning for students will all continue for a month longer than originally announced, until 13th May. Furthermore, restaurants cafes bars and nightclubs will stay closed until 31st May. They’ll be able to sell food for takeout or delivery but won’t be allowed to serve customers in their establishments. Parliament will get the chance to vote on the new package of measures before they are finalised. Read more at our story here.

Thousands of covid tests being sent to South Korea

A group of big Finnish companies, lead by private healthcare provider Mehiläinen, is sending 18,000 samples from Finland to a laboratory in South Korea for coronavirus testing. The first batch of tests will go on a Finnair flight on Wednesday. Some of Finland’s best-known employers including Fazer, Kesko, Metsä Group, Neste, Wartsilä and UPM are involved in the project which aims to vastly increase the number of tests carried out on Finnish patients. So far, only 11,000 tests have been done in Finland. Mehiläinen says there’s simply not the capacity in Finland to do the tests here, and when they looked at comparisons, the results came back from the laboratories in Korea faster than they did from Finland.

Campaign sources laptops for distance learning

The ‘Computers for All‘ campaign is hoping to find 1,000 donated laptops, to help children who don’t have all the digital resources they need to take part in distance learning classes. Schools have been closed until at least the middle of May, with authorities planning for a scenario where the rest of the school year is canceled until the summer. It means distance learning for students, but not all of them have the laptops they need. The campaign is primarily looking for old laptops from businesses, which are then reformatted and get Microsoft products installed on them. They’re distributed through local partners around the country to students who need them. President Sauli Niinistö is a patron of the campaign.

House prices rising, falling

Although the impact of the coronavirus pandemic hasn’t been seen yet on housing prices, new figures out on Tuesday show that older housing prices went up 1.6% in the Helsinki metropolitan area in the last quarter of 2019 compared with the year before. In the rest of Finland, prices fell by about 2% according to Statistics Finland. In the capital region, the prices were stable for the last half of the year, remaining about the same (although up on the year before) whereas everywhere else in the country prices fell by about 2.6% in the second half of 2019 compared with 2018.

Tuesday morning weather

The last day of March ends on a wintry note for some parts of the country with snow in the forecast for parts of northern and western Lapland, and into northern Ostrobothnia but the snow is especially heave around Kemi with up to 10cm in the forecast with wind in the Gulf of Bothnia gusting to 21 meters per second as well. In other parts of Finland expect temperatures below freezing everywhere on Tuesday morning. There’s sunshine for southern areas in Pirkanmaa, Uusimaa and into the southeast and southwest as well.