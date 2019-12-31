Morning headlines: Tuesday 31st December 2019

PM’s New Year message

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) has issued a New Year message looking ahead to 2020. The PM, sworn in during December, says that Finland’s strength “lies in its people and their knowledge” and that from modest beginnings Finland has become one of the most highly educated and skilled nations in the world. Marin, the world’s youngest sitting prime minister, says that Finland “must have the courage to keep investing in people and knowledge” and that in a rapidly changing world “simply reworking old recipes is not good enough.” The government has been operating under the confines of the previous government’s budget plan during 2019 but from January will be able to use their own budget plans to make policy changes. “The government is not omnipotent, but it can do its part” says Marin, adding that Finland is heavily dependent on exports and is subject to global economic developments.

Police find woman dead after overnight siege

A woman has been found dead at a house in Pyhäjärvi after an overnight siege. A man who was found injured inside has been taken to hospital for treatment. Police surrounded the home in Northern Ostrobothnia for several hours overnight, with events coming to a conclusion around 02:00. Several police vehicles and ambulances responded to the incident which did not endanger any members of the public. Police haven’t yet said what the motive for the incident was, or how the woman died.

Finland’s EU Presidency ends today

Finland’s Presidency of the European Council ends today. During the past six months the country’s politicians and diplomats have placed a strong emphasis on the rule of law and action to fight climate change. However a number of major issues went unresolved during the Finnish Presidency including getting all countries to sign up to ambitious carbon neutrality targets (Poland refused to sign); there was no agreement on migrant rescue operations in the Mediterranean; efforts to stop tax evasion; or EU expansion into the Western Balkans. Croatia and Germany take on the rotating presidency duties during 2020.

VR expecting Russian tourist rush

VR says that at this time of year about 60,000 Russian tourists are expected to travel to Finland by rail. The majority of them will come on Allegro trains which operate between St. Petersburg and Helsinki; while others will come on trains from Moscow. VR is laying on extra capacity on the Allegro trains to cope with increased demand for tickets at this time of year. In total during 2019 about half of Allegro’s passengers have been Russian; a third of them Finns; and the rest are tourists from other countries according to VR statistics. The Russian holiday season is reflected not only in increased train passengers, but also in increased numbers of people crossing over the border between the two countries, at border stations in the south east.

Tuesday morning weather

Cooler and drier air moving in from the north sees the return of winter temperatures to Lapland, where the mercury drops down as low as -17°C in the north west. Elsewhere in the north expect temperatures of -10°C for Rovaniemi; -6°C for Kemi and -3°C for Oulu. Things warm up a bit further south with zero in the forecast for Vaasa and the Ostrobothnia coast and just -1°C for Central Finland where there is some snow expected as well. There’s snow flurries too for Tampere and parts of Pirkanmaa, cloudy for Turku and the capital city region where the temperatures are a few degrees above freezing. Expect rain or sleet in Lappeenranta and the south east. The warmest part of the country for New Year’s Eve is Åland this morning waking up to +5°C temperatures.