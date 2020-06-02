Morning headlines: Tuesday 2nd June 2020

Science panel recommends masks in public places

A scientific panel set up by the government supports the use of face masks in public places. The 13-member panel was put together to support the work of State Secretary Martti Hetemäki who leads other senior civil servants in advising the government on how to handle the coronavirus crisis. The panel, headed by Professor Christina Salmivall from the University of Turku, says that because vaccines might not even be ready until next year, it is recommended that masks be used in public places or on public transport – depending on the infectious disease situation in that area. This recommendation is at odds with another report commissioned by the Ministry of Health and published last week, which found that there was no strong evidence to recommend using masks to cover nose and mouth. The Government is expected to make a decision on a policy for masks, one way or the other, this week. The story was first reported by Verkkouutiset.

Police break up mass brawl with 200 participants

Police in Helsinki say they had to break up a brawl involving up to 200 young people. It happened on Monday night, and officers intervened twice with the same group to stop them fighting: first when they gathered initially in Malmi, and then later when they moved to Pasila. Helsinki Police writes on Twitter that they’re not aware of the reason for the brawling, and that they didn’t make any arrests but will continue to monitor the situation in the area. Police say there were no injuries related to the incident.

Breweries hope for change in distance selling laws

Small craft breweries around the country are hoping there is some political movement in the coming weeks to allow them to sell products directly to customers in Finland. Breweries have been missing out on sales to bars and restaurants while coronavirus restrictions were in place and say that a change in the law could help them to stay in business. A cumbersome loophole means that Finnish breweries can (and some do) send their own beers to a holding company in Estonia then import it again for customers who order it, because while Finns cannot buy beer from their local brewery it is perfectly legal to buy beer from a brewery in another country. “If the market doesn’t open, if we don’t get a license to sell the beer, there is always an option to establish a company in Estonia, sell the products there, and then re-circulate those orders back to Finland again” says Ville-Petteri Salomäki, Chairman of the Board at Mallaskuun Panimo in Lapua. “It’s the hard way, but it’s possible. The easiest way would be if we get a licence to sell to people all over Finland” he says. Read more at our story here.

Poll: Most Finns plan staycation summers

Most Finns are planning to take their holidays at home this summer with 42% planning a domestic staycation, but outside their home region, according to a new poll by Uutissuomalainen newspaper group. The survey finds that 13% of people plan to travel more in Finland than they normally would, while just 1-in-10 say they don’t plan to travel domestically at all this year. A thousand people were questioned for the survey, which has a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

Tuesday morning weather

It’s a warm and sunny start to Tuesday morning with the hottest temperatures first thing in Lapland – although there’s some thunderstorm warnings in place over northern areas as the day moves on. Elsewhere expect +18°C in Oulu this morning, +16C for Vaasa, +14°C through Central Finland and a little cooler with some cloud cover down the eastern border. There’s +15°C for Tampere, and +12°C for Turku and the south west.