Morning headlines: Tuesday 28th July 2020

Six months of coronavirus in Finland: Spotlight on Porvoo

This week marks six months since the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Finland – a tourist from China visiting Lapland who tested positive for Covid-19 at the end of January. On Finland’s south coast, Porvoo has been hit by the virus like every town in the country so it’s as good a place as any to get a snapshot of where things stand, after half a year. “There’s of course implications for the city and the economics” says Fredrick von Schoultz, the city’s Deputy Mayor. “The final picture, how hard it will hit our economy will be clearer when we know what the state will offer. Right now the financial burden to the city this year will be €10 million and if the state steps in it will be less” he explains. We also talked with local business owners to see what the impact of coronavirus was for them, if they had to make any job cuts or change the way they run their businesses. Read more at our original story here.

Tour operator cancels August holidays

Finnish travel agency Aurinkomatkat is canceling all of its August package holidays to Spain, Croatia and Turkey – with Croatia trips also canceled in September. The company has started the process of getting in touch with everyone who booked holidays to tell them the news. Aurinkomatkat had been selling the summer sunshine package deals to Spain, Turkey and Croatia despite none of those countries being on Finland’s no-isolation list – meaning anyone who went would be required to go into self-quarantine for 14 days after they returned home again. Customers can either postpone their trip, change the destination or get a refund.

One injured in early morning accident

The sole occupant of a car has received first aid treatment after their vehicle collided with the fence around a sports field in Northern Ostrobothnia. The incident happened in Himanga – between Kokkola and Kalajoki – around 06:30 this morning and when rescue crews arrived at the scene they found one person inside the car, which had crashed into the fence, although it’s not clear how exactly the accident happened. The driver was given first aid treatment but there’s no additional information about their injuries at this time.

THL highlights Hepatitis C risks and treatment The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL is highlighting the risks of Hepatitis C especially for young people, on World Hepatitis Day on Tuesday. In Finland an average 1,200 new infections are diagnosed each year, and half of them are aged under 30. In young adults there is a high risk of lifelong liver damage and further transmission of the virus which is mainly transmitted through blood. The people most at risk are injecting drug users, and infection is also possible during unprotected sex or from mother to child. While there is no vaccine against Hepatitis C at present, more than 90% of infections can be cured with two to three months of drug treatment. In Finland last year nearly 2,000 infected people were treated for the infection, and THL says that providing drug users with the opportunity to replace used needles with clean ones would help fight Hepatitis C.

Tuesday morning weather

There’s rain across many western parts of the country on Tuesday morning which lingers as the day goes on through western Lapland and coastal Gulf of Bothnia areas. It’s a wet start to the day as well in the capital city region while in eastern Finland the temperature will rise to +25°C later on Tuesday. In the morning however temperatures are warm, between +16°C and +20°C with the best of the sunshine from Lappeenranta in the southeast, up the eastern border all the way to Inari in the northeast.