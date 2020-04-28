Morning headlines: Tuesday 28th April 2020

Journalism report to be handed over to ministers

A report, commissioned by the Minister of Transport and Communications on how the coronavirus epidemic impacts the journalism industry, will be handed over to Minister Timo Harakka (SDP) today. The report has been prepared by Elina Grundström, a former chair of the Council for Mass Media in Finland, and looks at the need for possible targeted support for media outlets, including local services providing essential community news. Harakka has previously noted that the coronavirus crisis has weakened the media economy, yet increased the need for reliable and fact-based journalism.

More than 90% of coronavirus victims had other health problems

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL says more than 90% of coronavirus patients who died, and for whom detailed healthcare information is available, had one or more long-term health conditions. The most common were heart disease and diabetes. As of Monday evening there were 4,695 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Finland, that’s an increase of 119 from the previous day. There have also been 193 reported deaths (an increase of three) of coronavirus patients in hospital; also included in this total are deaths in other places, such as elderly care homes, where the cause of death is believed to be linked to coronavirus complications. Although most cases of coronavirus in Finland have so far been mild, there are currently 187 people in hospital around the country, the majority in the Helsinki and Uusima Healthcare District, and 56 people in intensive care – in both situations that’s a fall from before the weekend.

Survey: Half of Finns would delay education reforms

A new survey in Uutissuomalainen newspaper finds that about half of Finns think that a government plan to extend compulsory education should be paused during the coronavirus crisis. Some 52% of respondents think it should be postponed; 26% think it should go ahead as planned; while 22% say they’re not sure of their position on the issue. Supports of the National Coalition Party, the Centre Party and the Finns Party are particularly in favour of postponing. The Ministry of Education has estimated that raising the age of compulsory education to 18 would cost an extra €110m per year, although other estimates put it as high as €200m.

Newspaper: Conscripts quarantined in Kainuu Brigade

Kainuun Sanomat newspaper reports that a conscript returning from leave to the Kainuu Brigade has tested positive for coronavirus. The soldier was coming back to barracks from Vaasa on Sunday and was tested for Covid-19 after experiencing mild symptoms. The test results came back positive on Monday. As a result, all 28 conscripts who were traveling on the same bus, and 17 others who are in the same unit, have been put into quarantine as a precaution.

Tuesday morning weather

It’s a chilly start to Tuesday across Lapland with temperatures down to -4°C in the northwest and a chance of snow in Enontekiö. For the rest of the country a cloudier start to the day with sun peeking out from behind the clouds. Temperatures range from freezing in Oulu to +5°C in Hanko.