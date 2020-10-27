Morning headlines: Tuesday 27th October 2020

Vastaamo CEO ‘takes responsibility’ as board fires him over ‘hidden’ previous data breach

The board of psychotherapy services provider Vastaamo has fired the CEO Ville Tapio with immediate effect after it emerged he had kept quiet about a second data security breach involving patient records. Last week the company revealed that a huge data breach in November 2018 had potentially put tens of thousands of confidential and sensitive mental health records into the hands of hackers – who have since started demanding ransom payments from Vastaamo’s patients. An investigation at the company uncovered another breach of data in March 2019 which Tapio was aware of, but did not inform the board or owners about. “As CEO, I take responsibility for what happened” Tapio writes on his Facebook page.

SaiPa in talks on temporary job cuts

Top flight Lappeenranta ice hockey team SaiPa is starting co-operation negotiations on temporary job cuts at the club. The talks apply to all personnel at Liiga-SaiPa Oy including people with fixed-term employment contracts and full time staff: players, coaching staff, maintenance workers, office and restaurant workers. The club says there’s been a “significant loss of income” at the club because of the coronavirus pandemic. Any staff would be furloughed for between 30 and 90 days; any permanent redundancies would likely be limited to three members of staff.

Gloomy outlook for consumer confidence and business barometer

New figures from Statistics Finland show that consumer confidence in the economy has fallen from September to October. Estimates on how the economy is doing in the near future have weakened, but in contrast views on the current state of peoples’ personal finances is a bit brighter. Meanwhile a new barometer out this morning from the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK shows that Finnish companies predict continued difficulties in the autumn, with the gradual economic recovery coming to a halt. “The acceleration of the coronavirus in both Europe and Finland is already reflected in the weakening of the service sectors again” says EK’s chief economist Sami Pakarinen. “The economic outlook for the service sector has darkened rapidly, as has the business community as a whole. Compared to the spring, the situation is more difficult, because at the same time there are now problems in construction and industry as well” he adds. Children were less active and mobile during the spring New research from the Finnish Sports Council finds that the amount of daily exercise undertaken by young people decreased significantly during spring, especially on weekdays – down tens of percentage points compared with two years ago. The change was due to a decrease in exercise during the school day and with many students not having to walk from home to school. Young people said the most common barrier to being more active was the amount of school assignments there were given during the distance learning. More generally, the coronavirus pandemic also affected the type of exercise people were able to do – switching from indoor and group exercises, to outdoor exercise instead.

Tuesday morning weather

It’s another miserable start to the day across most of Finland with rain for many areas including Kemi, Northern Ostrobothnia, Vaasa, Turku, the capital city region, and into the southeast. Elsewhere there’s plenty of cloud cover and temperatures in the low single digits across Lapland but fairly mild further south up to +10°C or +11°C on Tuesday morning.