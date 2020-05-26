Morning headlines: Tuesday 26th May 2020

Confusion and delays leave restaurants uncertain ahead of planned opening date

Finland’s restaurants, cafes and bars are supposed to open again for business from next Monday 1st June, but there’s so much confusion and delay around implementing new laws and providing clarity on funding that it might not be a realistic goal for many businesses. Delayed legislation which imposes new restrictions on businesses likely means it won’t be profitable for some restaurants to open. “Fifty percent capacity is not enough. You still have all the costs of running a business, but you only get 50% of your income. It will make it very difficult to open and many restaurants will have to think about whether it is better to stay closed” says Timo Lappi, CEO of the Finnish Hospitality Association MaRa. The other issue is a continued lack of a system in place to pay compensation for lost revenues, something many businesses need in order to get up and running again. Read more at our original story here.

Police investigate Espoo explosion that left 1 person dead, 2 police injured

Western Uusimaa Police are investigating an explosion at an apartment in Mäkkylä, a suburb close to Leppävaara, which left one person dead and two police officers injured. It happened around 20:30 on Monday evening and in a statement police say the officers were responding to an apparently routine check-up when the explosion happened. More officers arrived at the scene and evacuated the other residents of the building, which has 20 apartments. The two officers were taken to hospital for treatment and have already been released. Police say there are no indications the explosion had anything to do with organised crime or terrorism but they’re still figuring out exactly what went on inside the apartment.

PM hopes state of emergency won’t last much longer

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) says she hopes the emergency laws put into place to help authorities control the spread of coronavirus won’t last too much longer. In an interview with Finnish News Agency STT, Marin said she hopes the law won’t be extended beyond the end of June. The PM says that for the time being it is possible to continue easing restrictions as coronavirus infection rates continue to decline and the workload of hospitals levels off. Marin also says that she needs to see some more clarity on French and German proposals for a €500 billion EU recovery package and that Finland wants strict conditions before its willing to support the measure.

Finns willing to compromise to cope with coronavirus financial impact

Most Finns are willing to compromise on their benefits and living standards in order to cope with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. A new study finds that 60% of Finns would be willing to compromise, with 18% unwilling. However a lot depends on an individual’s own circumstances, for example 72% of entrepreneurs are willing to see their living standards fall while only 48% of pensioners are. Overall some 80% of people in the survey said they believed that although exceptional measures are now required to tackle the coronavirus crisis, it is important not to let the economy be damaged more permanently. The survey was carried out by the Finnish Business and Policy Forum Eva, who asked 2,060 people about their attitudes towards the economic impact of the pandemic at the end of March and beginning of April.

Tuesday morning weather

For the first time this year we’ve almost got the whole country starting the day with double digit temperatures. Across Lapland the temperatures range from +9°C in Kilpisjärvi to +15C in the eastern border. Further south expect to wake up to +15°C in Oulu, +14°C in Vaasa and through Central Finland, Pirkanmaa and southwest Finland. There’s +14°C down the eastern border and into Uusimaa and the capital city region as well. Enjoy the sunshine today while you can because a band of rain is in the forecast for Wednesday.