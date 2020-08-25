Morning headlines: Tuesday 25th August 2020

Police: serious crime in Helsinki “increased significantly”

The number of serious violent crimes in the Finnish capital has surged during the spring and summer. According to Inspector Jari Koski from the Violent Crimes Unit of Helsinki Police while the number of common assaults has been declining “the number of serious violent crimes reported to the police has increased significantly.” Inspector Koski writes that the trend is worrying and that it’s difficult to pinpoint a single clear reason for the development. He says that coronavirus had its role to play, but drugs and mental health issues were often a factor. Koski notes that while people with a foreign background are over-represented as crimes, in serious violent crimes the victims and the perpetrators are “still mostly Finns.”

Education attitudes affect 9th grader learning outcomes

The different attitudes of girls and boys towards Finnish studies at school can be seen in a skills gap already by the end of primary school, according to the National Centre for Educational Assessment Karvi. A new study finds that children with the most positive attitude towards writing have attained a difference of almost one whole grade compared to children with more negative attitudes in the classroom. Girls are most strongly represented in the top 25% of primary school students, and boys in the weakest 25% the Karvi study finds. A total of 6,044 ninth-graders from 118 schools around the country participated in the evaluation, or about 11% of all ninth grade students in the 2018-2019 academic year. The students were asked to perform a variety of language-based tests including writing and interpreting texts; language, literature and culture knowledge; and tasks like listening to audio recordings or pairing up texts and pictures.

President and PM addressing virtual diplomat conference

President Sauli Niinistö and Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) will both give speeches today to the Foreign Ministry’s annual meeting of senior diplomats which is happening remotely this year due to the coronavirus crisis. The speeches come as the ministry announces a new Centre for Mediation will be set up to strengthen Finland’s expertise and capacity in that area, but also to coordinate efforts between states, and other organisations both internationally and at grassroots level. “In addition to conflicts between countries, internal tensions and conflicts within states demand more attention. The Center for Mediation will promote the integration of Mediation expertise and know-how into the Ministry of Foreign Affairs” says Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green). The new centre, based in the ministry’s politcal department, will be up and running on 1st October.

Music star in Appeal Court hearing

Musician Mikko ‘Pantse’ Syrjä of Eppu Normaali fame, is at the Turku Court of Appeal today to begin his appeal against a sentence for assaulting his ex-wife. Syrjä was previously sentenced by a lower court to two months probation for two incidents of assault. He denies the charges and is asking the court to dismiss them. He says he didn’t cause any injuries, including a broken wrist, to his former spouse. However the prosecutor in the case is now asking the court to also convict the musician of a third charge, which was initially dismissed by the District Court. The prosecutor also wants Syrjä’s sentence increased.

Next stage of government budget process continues

The next stage of an annual process to set the following year’s budget continues today, when the government meets at House of the Estates in Helsinki. However today’s talks are a new practice, which looks at the responses from all the ministries to the Ministry of Finance’s draft 2021 budget. It replaces a previous bilateral negotiation phase between the Ministry of Finance and other ministries. According to a short statement from the government the purpose of today’s negotiations is not to take firm decisions on next year’s budget but to have a round of consultations while raising awareness across the entire government about key budget issues.

Tuesday morning weather

Cooler air is flowing into Finland meaning temperatures won’t rise above +20°C today. The morning starts off bright and sunny across much of the country although there’s more cloud cover and rain showers in the southwest and in Uusimaa. Temperatures on Tuesday morning are in single digits through eastern and central Lapland; +12°C in Oulu; +10°C across Central Finland; +13°C and sunny down the eastern border; +14°C for the capital city region.