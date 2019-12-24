Morning headlines: Tuesday 24th December 2019

Thousands of low-income families receive gift cards

Thousands of low income-families have received €70 gift certificates to help them buy Christmas food this year. The money was collected by the Finnish Red Cross and the Mannerheim League for Child Welfare, and 28,000 cards have been distributed to low-income families with children. The money for the cards was donated by both corporate and private sources. “Every donation is important because thanks to the people’s willingness to help, we can provide help” says Regina Laurén from the Finnish Red Cross. The vouchers can be redeemed at participating partners like K-Group supermarkets, Lidl, and S-Group. This is the 23rd time the Christmas voucher scheme collection has been organised.

Police search for missing elderly woman

Police in south west Finland are searching for an elderly woman who may still be in her car. The woman, in her 80s, is believed to be in a red Citroën C2 passenger car with the registration TJG-777, and possibly driving on a forest road or in a field somewhere between Rauma and Eura. Police are being assisted in the search by the local Voluntary Rescue Service and are urging anyone who spots the car to call emergency number 112.

Turku celebrates Christmas Peace announcement

Finland’s Christmas Peace will be declared today in Turku. It’s a tradition that stretches back 700 years and takes place in the city’s main square at noon. The statement is read in Finnish and Sweden by an official from the City of Turku and it’s one of the longest seasonal traditions in the country. The event is broadcast live on television.

Tuesday morning weather

It’s a cloudy and sometimes foggy start to Christmas Eve across Finland. Expect some sleet or drizzle in the south coast as the day moves on, and some snow in the north of the country as well. It’s a fairly mild Tuesday with temperatures in Lapland only down to -5°C warming up to zero in Oulu; and a few degrees above freezing anywhere south of there.