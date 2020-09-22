Morning headlines: Tuesday 22nd September 2020

Unemployment rising, employment weakens

New figures from Statistics Finland on Tuesday morning show the position of employment has weakened, while unemployment has risen compared with the year before. It’s further evidence of the impact the coronavirus crisis has had on Finland’s economy, and the country’s job situation. Statistics Finland notes that employment and unemployment vary a lot month-to-month so it’s better to look at the overall trend. The overall employment rate in August stands at 71.6% falling further away from the government’s target of 75%. The unemployment rate trend stands at 7.5%. According to the Labor Force Survey, there were 211,000 unemployed people in August 2020 which was 42,000 more than a year earlier. Of that total, there were 110,000 unemployed men and 101,000 unemployed women.

Supreme Court to decide on Nordic Resistance Movement’s fate

The Supreme Court is set to make a ruling on whether to ban the far-right Nordic Resistance Movement today. The case has been going through Finnish courts since 2017, with the National Police Board pushing to outlaw the organisation which they say stands against law and order, spreads hate speech about immigrants and Jewish people, and whose members have taken part in violent acts. The Nordic Resistance Movement denies these accusations and says it operates within the limits of freedom of expression and freedom of association to meet. Previous court decisions in the Pirkanmaa District Court, and then the Turku Court of Appeal, have ruled to outlaw the organisation. Analysts have said that abolishing the Nordic Resistance Movement just means new far-right organisations will appear with members joining the new groups as they are formed.

Survey: Business confidence in the government weakens

A new survey from the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK finds that business confidence in the government has weakened over the last month, largely as a result of the debate over the 2021 budget. However, the survey finds there’s still more confidence in this current government among the business community than in the previous government lead by Antti Rinne (SDP). Among the findings of the survey are that companies feel the budget plan put out by the government provides little incentive for growth, investment and employment. The survey was carried out on 17th and 18th September, and 1,154 entrepreneurs and business leaders responded.

Estonia travel restrictions

The Estonian government plans to limit travel between Estonia and Finland after a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in that country. Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu told public broadcaster ERR that from 28th September only people traveling from Estonia to Finland for work reasons will be allowed into the country without self-isolating for 14 days. Finnish authorities have not announced any such restrictions, but Finland is in the process of revising its whole Covid-19 travel strategy and recently raised the infection limit to allow people from countries with 25 confirmed tests per 100,000 inhabitants in the previous 14 days to visit for any reason. Estonia’s coronavirus rate is currently above 30 cases per 100,000 in the last two weeks. Read more at our story here.

Attempts to re-float Viking Amorella ferry today

Attempts will be made in Åland today to re-float the Viking Amorella passenger ferry, from where it grounded and became stuck in shallow waters on Sunday. The company says the operation could take several days as the ship’s bow is stuck into the Järsö island shore. There’s a plan to displace water with compressed air and to shift the ferry’s centre of gravity back by moving cargo, and help it float again. The Amorella is expected to go to Naantali Shipyard for repairs. Read more about the incident at our story here.

Tuesday morning weather

It’s a mostly sunny start to the day across the whole country although there’s a chance of rain again in the far northwest around Kilpisjärvi. Elsewhere temperatures are cool across Lapland only around +4°C to +7°C. Further south there’s double digits through central areas, down the west coast and eastern border, and creeping up to start the day around +12°C in southern Finland. Meteorologists have promised even warmer weather as the week goes on.