Morning headlines: Tuesday 21st January 2020

Deadly China virus spreads, Finnish officials prepared for local action

A fourth person has died and hundreds more are infected with a deadly new coronavirus in China. The infection started in the city of Wuhan but has now spread to other locations like Beijing and Shanghai which have direct flights to Helsinki. Chinese officials confirm it can be spread from human-to-human. A number of airports in Asia are stepping up monitoring of passengers from China, especially with many people traveling for Chinese New Year. However, Finnish authorities say they’re monitoring the situation and have contingency plans in place, but for now they don’t have specific measures to undertake health screening on China passengers. “When it comes to the situation in China we don’t have plans for entry screening of passengers” says Jussi Sane, an expert virologist at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL. Meanwhile Finnair says it has specific plans in place for what to do if someone falls sick on a flight from Asia to Helsinki. Read more in our original story here.

ETLA: Government’s carbon neutral target is a long way off

The Research Institute of the Finnish Economy ETLA has released its first study of the government’s plans for Finland to become carbon neutral by 2035 and concludes it’s seriously threatened. According to ETLA’s emissions forecast, Finland needs an average of 7.6% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions per year to meet the government’s target. However, ETLA says those targets won’t be reached unless more concrete plans are put into place to make it possible.

President Niinistö begins Israel visit

President Sauli Niinistö begins a working visit to Israeli today, where he will attend the World Holocaust Forum, which brings together almost 40 Heads of State and Government to commemorates the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp by allied forces during World War II. Niinistö will also meet the Israeli President Reuven Rivlin for bilateral talks, and mark the anniversary of Finnish-Israeli diplomatic relations in Tel Aviv. Read more in our story here.

Finland’s Eurovision hopefuls unveiled today

The six musical acts competing to represent Finland at the Eurovision Song Contest this year will be unveiled today. Finland’s 2013 Eurovision entrant Krista Siegrids (‘Marry Me’) and commentator Mikko Silvennoinen will reveal the six acts who then go on to compete in the Finnish national final in Tampere on 7th March. This is the first time since 2017 that Finland has opened up the competition to singers and songwriters. For the last few years public broadcaster Yle has chosen the singer internally and then used the UMK contest to pick the song. This year’s Eurovision is taking place in the Netherlands.

Gallery: The colourful, endangered birds of Lapland’s winter

It might be the warmest winter for a decade in Finland, but there’s still been some record snowfalls in Lapland, and plenty of winter wildlife to spot. Kuusamo in north-east Finland has some of the best examples of old growth natural forest in Finland. Those forests, with their diverse habitat, provide a home to many organisms, including birds that depend on forests with trees of various ages. Some of the birds that live there are threatened by habitat loss elsewhere in Finland. For example the Siberian jay, classified in Finland as near threatened, used to be abundant in southern Finland but is now rare there because of habitat destruction due to forestry. Enjoy our GALLERY of colourful Lapland birds.

Tuesday morning weather

Last night was warm across the whole country with temperatures rose to +9.1°C in Ostrobothnia and southwest Finland. The warm Föhn winds continue today pushing those warmer temperatures into southern Lapland on Tuesday morning although it will get cooler as the day moves on.