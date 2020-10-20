Morning headlines: Tuesday 20th October 2020

Coronavirus: Latest updates for Tuesday

Experts from the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL are set to give the latest coronavirus update at 10:30 this morning about the state of the pandemic in the country. It comes as Professor Pekka Nuorti, Professor of Epidemiology at the University of Tampere, tells Helsingin Sanomat that it’s becoming increasingly difficult to trace infection chains in the capital city region because there’s too many viral outbreaks. Although countrywide the source of about 80% of Covid-19 infections is known, in some areas like Vaasa where the pandemic is in the worst – ‘spreading’ – phase, public health officials are unable to trace most infection sources. Meanwhile Asko Järvinen, the Chief Physician of Infectious Diseases at the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District says it may be some time until the peak of this latest viral wave is reached – and that any new restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus might have to stay in place until Midsummer 2021.

Immigrant entrepreneurs face uphill struggle to stay in business

Business owners with a foreign background face a tougher struggle than their Finnish counterparts during the coronavirus crisis. A survey carried out by the Federation of Finnish Enterprises Yrittäjät highlighted the challenges faced by this group of entrepreneurs, with 90% saying they were struggling – compared to 76% of native Finnish entrepreneurs. Finnish business owners are also much more likely to have funding applications approved compared to foreign-background entrepreneurs. Adil Al-Massi, originally from Kurdistan, had to close his barber shop in Espoo for several months this year due to the coronavirus crisis. He’s now opened up in a new location thanks to financial help from friends, and says although there’s a fairly steady stream of customers it will take some time for the new barber shop to establish itself – and he’s hoping for a coronavirus vaccine soon. Read more at our original story here.

New unemployment figures released Tuesday

The coronavirus crisis continues to have an impact on employment and unemployment in Finland. The latest figures from Statistics Finland, released on Tuesday, show there were 35,000 people fewer employed during September 2020 compared with the previous year, and 47,000 more people unemployed in the same period. Taking a look at the overall trend, the employment rate now stands at 71.4% – falling short of the government’s target to reach a 75% employment rate – while the unemployment rate trend now stands at 8.4%.

Union: Sexual harassment and intimidation increasing

Service Sector Trade Union PAM says that sexual harassment and intimidation of workers are increasing, according to the results of a new survey. More than half of respondents said they’d been on the receiving end of sexual harassment, while 1-in-10 said they had experienced physical violence. There are particular problems with waiting staff, and younger employees – and some of the most common forms of harassment include comments about how workers are dressed, ‘accidental’ touching, or direct sexual propositions. According to PAM, the situation is worse than it was five years ago, even though the issue has been more widely discussed thanks to the MeToo movement.

Tuesday morning weather

It’s a chilly start to Tuesday morning across Lapland with temperatures in most parts of the region below zero. Elsewhere there’s quite a lot of cloud cover this morning, and the chance of snow moving into western areas later in the evening as well. Temperatures range from -6°C in Kemi to +1°C in Hanko in the south. The best of the sunshine on Tuesday morning is in Vaasa, the capital city region, and in the east around Joensuu.