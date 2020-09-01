Morning headlines: Tuesday 1st September 2020

Parliament returns today with coronavirus and the economy taking centre stage

Parliament is holding the first socially distanced plenary session of the autumn term today, and it’s coronavirus which dominates almost every aspect of politics in Finland for the foreseeable future, including votes to approve a €750 billion EU coronavirus recovery fund, and 2021 budget debates. “We can clearly see that the autumn is not going to be normal. There are a lot of uncertainties in the air for both citizens and decision makers” says Antti Lindtman, the leader of the Social Democrats Parliamentary Group. Analysts say the government can’t possibly still carry on with the agreed policy programme, especially when it’s been so disrupted by the pandemic and also because of internal strains in the coalition government. Kai Mykkänen from the opposition National Coalition Party also thinks it’s time for a reboot. “They actually should seriously consider whether it would be more clear to actually upgrade the whole government programme […] and then come with the [it] to the parliament which would then confirm the government programme by approving it.” Read more analysis about Finland’s autumn of politics at our original story here.

Koronavilkku app hits 880,000 downloads

The new Koronavilkku – Corona Flash – mobile app to help track and trace Covid-19 viral chains has already reached 880,000 downloads less than once day since it launched. The free app is completely anonymous and entirely voluntary to use, and can help public health officials know how coronavirus is spreading around the country. However it is primarily useful for people to know if they’ve been in close contact with someone who tests positive for Covid-19. There was a target of reaching one million downloads in the first month and it looks like that target will be met, and exceeded. Read more about the Koronavilkku app at our story here.

Porvoo police shooting trial begins today

The trial gets underway today of two Swedish brothers facing 13 charges of attempted murder, aggravated robbery and hostage-taking. The charges relate to an incident in Porvoo last August when two police officers were apparently ambushed and shot in a light industrial area of the town. There was a nationwide manhunt for the suspects who were eventually apprehended 20 hours later after a car chase, in the town of Ikaalinen near Tampere. During the chase the suspects fired at police again while attempting to escape. There’s been no clear motive given for the actions of the brothers, born in 1989 and 1994.

Tuesday morning weather

It’s a cooler start to Tuesday morning again but temperatures are forecast to climb into the high teens or even low 20s in the next couple of days. There’s some rain for Enontekiö where temperatures are down to +3°C this morning, but elsewhere there’s sunshine down the west coast and for the eastern border, as well as through the southwest, Uusimaa and into the southeast.