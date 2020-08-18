Morning headlines: Tuesday 18th August 2020

Government meets to decide new border rules

Government ministers will meet later today to look at the state of coronavirus around Europe and the world, and whether Finland’s list of countries where travel can happen without a recommendation to self-isolate should change, or stay the same. “The disease situation in different countries is getting worse. Finland has had a tight line and now is not the time to relax travel restrictions” says Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP). At present the government and public health authorities have set a limit of eight coronavirus cases per 100,000 population during the last two weeks before a country can be on the ‘green’ list: meaning travel back and forth is unrestricted. However with more coronavirus cases in every European country, and increasing numbers at home as well, officials will have to decide whether to ease travel recommendations or tighten them. The prime minister could hold a press conference later on Tuesday evening to announce any new travel advice.

Next Skopje flight due as minister proposes temporary suspension

The Minister for Transport and Communications says he’s proposing a temporary suspension of Wizz Air flights between the Macedonian capital Skopje and Turku. On Saturday 115 passengers on the flight agreed to take coronavirus tests and 12 of them were positive. The next flight is due to land in Turku tonight and local authorities say all passengers will be ordered to self-isolate even if their coronavirus sample is negative. Minister Timo Harakka (SDP) says he will propose that the flight route is suspended. “The number of infections has been exceptional, and the action is also exceptional” Harakka writes on Twitter. “Our strong message is: do not travel to countries at risk.”

Report: Income inequality in Finland has increased since 1990s

A new report out Tuesday from the Kalevi Sorsa Foundation finds that income inequality in Finland has increased since the 1990s. Historically, people with the lowest income saw their disposable income increase between 1966 and 1990. However between 1990 and 2017 this trend was reversed: the richest people in Finland saw their wealth increase by 0.2% while the poorest people saw their finances worsen by 4.1%. The foundation’s new research also discovered that income inequality carries over to health inequality as well – with more money equating to better overall health. Kalevi Sorsa was a Finnish politician who served as prime minister during the 1970s and the foundation has close links to the Social Democrats.

Centre Party leader will be elected remotely

A Centre Party conference in early September, where delegates will vote on who their new leader should be, will take place remotely due to concerns over coronavirus. Instead of meeting in Oulu as planned, there will now be several locations around the country where participants can watch proceedings, hear speeches, and cast their ballots. The Centre Party’s leadership is expected to meet on Wednesday to firm up their plans but it could include a ‘Eurovision style’ video vote where each of the remote locations in turn gives their ballot results. There are three credible candidates from within the Centre Party running for the leadership slot including incumbent Katri Kulmuni; Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko; and deputy party leader Petri Honkonen. Read our interview with Petri Honkonen here; and our interview with Katri Kulmuni here.

Tuesday morning weather

After a chilly night in many parts of the country Tuesday morning begins cloudy across Lapland but bright and sunny for other areas. Temperatures are cooler than we’ve seen of late with single digit temps in the north with a low of +4°C to start the day in Rovaniemi. Elsewhere expect temperatures of +9°C in Vaasa, +10°C across Central Finland, Uusimaa, Pirkanmaa, and the eastern border areas; warmer up to +15°C to start the day in Åland.