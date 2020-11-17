Morning headlines: Tuesday 17th November 2020

Trial begins in Maria Ohisalo online harassment case

A 30-year old man is due in Helsinki District Court today, facing charges of online harassment against Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo (Green). The minister revealed earlier this month that she’d received threatening messages and reported it to the police, with some of his online writings reportedly containing fantasies of violence against authorities. Finnish media reports the suspect has a long history of run-ins with the law, with Ilta-Sanomat saying he previously made defamatory comments about people on social media, vandalised an apartment and skipped out on a large hotel bill. Minister Ohisalo is expected to participate in the trial via video link, and the suspect faces up to two years in jail if convicted.

Poll: Public confidence in PM’s handling of coronavirus decreases

A new poll in Helsingin Sanomat finds there’s still a high level of public confidence in the work of the prime minister to handle the coronavirus crisis – although it’s decreasing compared to earlier in the year. In the latest poll carried out in early November, HS finds that 71% of people are satisfied with Sanna Marin‘s coronavirus leadership, compared with 84% in March. The voters most happy with her performance are, unsurprisingly, Social Democrats, while the majority of Finns Party supporters are dissatisfied with her work to some degree.

Finland’s favourite brands revealed

An annual look at Finland’s favourite brands in YouGov’s brand index finds a top 10 dominated by domestic names. The index looks at different aspects of how customers perceive brands including quality, general image, value for money, reputation and customer satisfaction. Fazer comes out on top of the latest list, with Fiskars in second place and Valio in third. Iittala takes 4th spot with Prisma in 5th place. The rest of the top 10 is rounded out by Arabia, Paulig, Finnair, Yle Areena and Abloy. In Finland, YouGov’s BrandIndex compares more than 350 different brands, and carries out regular interviews asking people for their attitudes towards different brands. The latest data is from 1st October 2019 to 30th September 2020.

Huuhkajat in Wales without key players

The Finnish men’s national football team is waking up in Cardiff this morning ahead of their game against Wales on Wednesday night in the UEFA Nations League tournament. However Huuhkajat are missing three key players for the clash: captain Tim Sparv is out through suspension after getting a yellow card in Sofia on Sunday night for fouling a Bulgarian player in the penalty box; while Joel Pohjanpalo will miss the game with an injured ankle which needs surgery, and Juha Pirinen wasn’t match fit to travel with the rest of the team and so has returned to his club in Slovakia instead. Finland are currently in second place in their group just one point behind Wales and a win would propel them to the top of the group, give them promotion to a higher league for the next UEFA tournament, and open up a second route for qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Read more at our story here.

Tuesday morning weather

It’s not a pleasant start to the weather for Tuesday morning and things are forecast to turn even more wintry in the coming days. There’s widespread rain across northwest, central and southern Lapland; there’s precipitation too through Central Finland and down the west coast into Turku, and it’s a rainy morning in the capital city region as well. The clearest weather on Tuesday morning is down the eastern border. But in the coming days the forecast turns to snow with meteorologists predicting heavy falls in some parts of Finland before the end of the week.