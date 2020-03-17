Morning headlines: Tuesday 17th March 2020

Parliament to usher in Emergency Act today
The government will lead a discussion in Parliament today on introducing the Emergency Act. It allows authorities more powers to mandate measures they might need to slow the spread of coronavirus. On Monday, the prime minister announced the new state of emergency and activating the Emergency Act now will give the government the legislative tools they need to close down airports and ports, and if necessary order shops, shopping malls, restaurants and bars to close later if that is required. All of the emergency measures are in force for a month for now, set to expire after Easter on 13th April. Read the full list of new measures to tackle coronavirus: including closing schools, borders, ordering self-quarantine for people over 70 years old, limiting gatherings to 10 people, at our story here.
Church follows coronavirus rules, stops services
Bishops from the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Finland have confirmed that – in accordance with government instructions – a maximum of ten people can attend weddings, funerals and baptisms. Other weekly church services will also be suspended until further notice. “The mission of the Church in this situation is to be with people and to convey a message of faith and hope” bishops say in a new bulletin. The church recommends that church doors remain open for silent prayer, and a priest should be present for discussion or pastoral care – although this is not considered a public event and parishioners will have to practice social distancing.
Tuesday morning weather
It’s a sunny start to the morning in many parts of the country but cloud cover will move in from the west as the day goes on. The best of the sunshine this morning is in parts of Lapland, down the eastern border, northern Ostrobothnia, into Central Finland, Pirkanmaa and the southwest and in Uusimaa. There’s some snow in the forecast for Kemi and Enontekiö but temperatures range from -6°C in western Lapland to +3°C in Åland.