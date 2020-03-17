Morning headlines: Tuesday 17th March 2020

Parliament to usher in Emergency Act today

The government will lead a discussion in Parliament today on introducing the Emergency Act. It allows authorities more powers to mandate measures they might need to slow the spread of coronavirus. On Monday, the prime minister announced the new state of emergency and activating the Emergency Act now will give the government the legislative tools they need to close down airports and ports, and if necessary order shops, shopping malls, restaurants and bars to close later if that is required. All of the emergency measures are in force for a month for now, set to expire after Easter on 13th April. Read the full list of new measures to tackle coronavirus: including closing schools, borders, ordering self-quarantine for people over 70 years old, limiting gatherings to 10 people, at our story here.

Overnight Jyväskylä church fire “deliberate”

An fire at a Jyväskylä church on Monday night is being described by firefighters as “deliberately done.” Five rescue crews were called to Keltinmäki Church shortly after 23:00 and found that someone had tried to set a fire outside the main door. However, it didn’t have time to catch the main doors alight, although they were blackened with soot. Firefighter Tomi Jousmäki tells STT Finnish News Agency that it was clearly an intentional attempt to burn the church. Keltinmäki Evangelical Lutheran Church was designed by architect Olavi Noronen, and completed in 1992. This morning police are beginning their investigation into the arson attempt.

Government plans €5 billion safety net for businesses

The Government is set to outline its supplementary budget to help with the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (Centre) says it will contain a package to support entrepreneurs and businesses worth €5 billion. The minister advises small businesses first to talk to their banks to discuss delaying loan payments or some other types of financial flexibility. Lintilä says the impact of conronavirus is most tangible in the tourism, restaurant, service and creative industries and that his ministry is making efforts to ease the financial burden on them through Business Finland – and he promises that decisions on financial assistance can be made quickly.

Church follows coronavirus rules, stops services

Bishops from the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Finland have confirmed that – in accordance with government instructions – a maximum of ten people can attend weddings, funerals and baptisms. Other weekly church services will also be suspended until further notice. “The mission of the Church in this situation is to be with people and to convey a message of faith and hope” bishops say in a new bulletin. The church recommends that church doors remain open for silent prayer, and a priest should be present for discussion or pastoral care – although this is not considered a public event and parishioners will have to practice social distancing.

Tuesday morning weather

It’s a sunny start to the morning in many parts of the country but cloud cover will move in from the west as the day goes on. The best of the sunshine this morning is in parts of Lapland, down the eastern border, northern Ostrobothnia, into Central Finland, Pirkanmaa and the southwest and in Uusimaa. There’s some snow in the forecast for Kemi and Enontekiö but temperatures range from -6°C in western Lapland to +3°C in Åland.