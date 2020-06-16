Morning headlines: Tuesday 16th June 2020

THL: Health services for young people reduced too much, too soon

The Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL says that healthcare services for young people, school children and families – including counseling – were reduced too quickly during the coronavirus epidemic. The organisation cites a drop of up to 40% in visits to maternity and children health clinics during the spring compared with a year ago; and up to 80% drop in school health visits during the time of distance learning. A reduction in counseling visits and breaks in family support weakened the support of expectant families THL finds. With schools closed and students switched to distance learning, cooperation in school health care with teachers weakened, as did cooperation with other services like child protection.

Most Finns getting their news online

More than two-thirds of people in Finland go directly to news media website and apps when they’re looking for news updates. That’s according to a new survey put together by the Reuters Institute at the University of Oxford, which looked at attitudes towards news in 40 different countries. The report finds the most popular news sources in Finland are newspapers’ own websites – whereas in previous years it was TV news websites and apps which were the most popular. The use of social media as a news source has also increased in popularity compared with a year ago, the new survey finds. Two out of three Finns trust most of the news they follow – but as with other countries, trust in the media has fallen.

Report on proposed new anti-terror laws submitted today

A working group tasked with reforming Finland’s anti-terror laws will submit its report today to Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson (SFP). The group has been looking at the current laws on the books, and legislation in other countries, for areas which can be reformed or updated. In particular the group has been looking at making it a criminal offence to be a member of a foreign terror group – something which is not a crime under Finnish law. The re-evaluation of anti-terror laws is linked to the dozens of Finns who went to the Middle East to fight for Islamic terror group Isis, including women who married Isis fighters. Some of those Finnish women and their children have recently returned to the country but more are still at al-Hol refugee camp in northern Syria.

Police shoot wild boars in Helsinki neighbourhood

Police in Helsinki have shot two wild boars in the capital’s Käpylä neighbourhood, near Tapanila station. It happened late Monday night after officers received a number of reports of wild boars in the Oulunkylä, Malmi and Tapanila areas. When officers responded to the sightings they shot one of the animals on the train tracks. Finland’s wild boar population has come over the border from Russian Karelia and nowadays mainly breeds in southern areas. They usually prefer forest areas with sows leading herds up to 15 animals. Wild boars can stand 85cm to 100cm tall and fully grown weigh between 100kg and 200kg. The males are larger than the females who can aggressively defend their young, born in the spring.

Tuesday morning weather

It’s another warm and mostly sunny start to the morning across the whole country and temperatures today could hit record highs in some areas – yesterday saw the hottest temperature recorded so far this year with +29°C at Judinsalo in Central Finland. Overnight a wetter air mass moved into the south and it brings the likelihood of heavy rain and even thunderstorms during the day.