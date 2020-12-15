Morning headlines: Tuesday 15th December 2020

Sitra Fund: Coronavirus has changed Finns’ habits

A new study by Sitra Fund finds that restrictions caused by the coronavirus has changed consumption habits, values and attitudes of Finns – including a shift to a more sustainable lifestyle and increased national pride. During the first wave of the pandemic earlier this year Finns spent more time in nature, used their homes and urban surroundings more diversely, and consumed more domestic food products – with a switch to more veggie-based diets. “The survey shows that the national pride of Finns has increased due to the fact that the coronavirus situation has so far been managed successfully. We appreciate local and Finnish expertise in a new way” says Sitra expert Sari Laine. Sitra solicited the views of more than 1,500 Finns on how their daily lives have changed during the pandemic.

Parliament vote of confidence in foreign minister

Members of Parliament will hold a vote of confidence today in Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) over his handling of personnel at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs around the issue of bringing Finnish citizens back from the al Hol refugee camp in Syria. Last week the Constitution Committee found that Haavisto, a two-time presidential candidate, acted illegally when he tried to transfer the consular chief at the ministry to another job, when they disagreed about how Haavisto was handling the situation. However the committee also said that the threshold for prosecuting Haavisto had not been met, even though he broke the law. The two biggest opposition parties – the National Coalition Party and Finns Party – intend to vote against Haavisto.

THL: More than a third of gambling done by people with a gambling problem

More than a third of all gambling in Finland is done by players with a gambling problem. That’s the headline from a new THL study released on Tuesday which also finds that just 2.5% of players account for 50% of all gambling in the country. In this group of around 72,000 people gambling problems were particularly common: 62% had some level of addiction, 14% were ‘at risk’ gamblers, and just 24% were gambling without any adverse effects. ‘At risk’ gambling means actions which cause individual harm and is measured by an internationally-agreed assessment scale. However it’s not all bad news where Finland’s gambling is concerned. “The results published in the spring showed that risk-level gambling has decreased in Finland, which is a good direction” saus Anne Salonen, a researcher at THL. “It is worrying that a small group of players will lose and experience even more gambling problems than before” she adds. In 2019, gambling problems were most common among people who were unemployed or laid off, and earned a net income of €501 to €1,000 per month.

Alko sales increased in November

The number of liters of alcohol sold in Alko stores during November increased 5% compared with the previous year. There’s been a particular demand for Old World wines – those from Europe – and the coronavirus situation has boosted Alko’s e-commerce sales the company says. “Alko’s sales have increased during the coronavirus period due to restaurant restrictions and fewer passenger imports” explains CEO Leena Laitinen. Sales of rosé wines increased the most in percentage terms, up 39.2% year-on-year. Demand for white wines increased by 8.4% and red wine sales were up 5.6%. When it comes to spirits gin saw a big increase of 24.1% and whiskeys were up 13.5%. Looking at 2020 so far as a whole, from January to November, Alko’s liter sale have increased 12.4% and the company says the increases brought an extra €93.5 million in taxes for the state compared to 2019.

Tuesday morning weather

There’s cloudy weather in the forecast for Tuesday morning, with temperatures warming up in the southern half of the country, and rain moving in from the east – making road conditions challenging, and slippery. Temperatures range from -4°C in Inari, Rovaniemi and Oulu to just zero around Vaasa and the Ostrobothnia coast. Åland starts the day with a mild +5°C and through Central Finland -3°C, and -2°C in Uusimaa.