Morning headlines: Tuesday 14th January 2020

Parliament investigation of foreign minister continues

Parliament will continue its investigation of Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) today, and look at how he handled the al-Hol refugee case in the last quarter of 2019. In December ten opposition MPs filed a motion with parliament’s Constitutional Committee to look into Haavisto and his actions on the issue of repatriating Isis-linked Finns from the refugee camp in Syria. According to the law, a minister may be prosecuted if he or she has violated their ministerial duties or acted in an illegal manner – either intentionally or through gross negligence.

Stressed school principals

Almost half of Finnish school principals are exhausted or at risk of exhaustion. That’s the findings of a survey revealed Tuesday morning by the Finnish Rectors’ Association which finds that 11% of principals are exhausted and 33% had a clear risk of burn-out. However, more than 55% said they were happy with their jobs. The survey was carried out through a traditional questionnaire as well as measuring heart rate and sleep patterns of the school principals. It’s part of a bigger project looking into health and wellbeing of school leaders.

Early morning hotel fire

An early morning fire at a Lapland hotel has been safely extinguished by rescue crews. The alarm was raised just before 07:00 on Tuesday morning at the Ylläshumina Hotel in Kolari. The hotel is on the shores of Akäslompolo lake. Firefighters think the blaze started from an electrical outlet in the hotel’s laundry room, and they had to dismantle parts of the wall to get to the fire and make sure it was properly extinguished. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Tuesday morning weather

It’s a cold day across northern parts of Lapland with the temperature dropping down to -18°C. Expect some snow around Inari in the far north east. Elswhere temperatures are cool hovering a degree or two above/below freezing. Wind intensifies during the day and rain or sleet spreads across much of the country towards the evening.