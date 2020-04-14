Morning headlines: Tuesday 14th April 2020

Mask shipment arriving from China today

The National Emergency Supply Agency will get a new shipment of protective equipment arriving in Helsinki from China today. The cargo flight will include surgical masks manufactured by a Chinese company in accordance with Chinese hospital protection standards. While any protective equipment will be tested by the Technical Research Centre VTT to ensure it meets European standards, there is some deviation allowed “in exceptional circumstances” in accordance with new Ministry of Social Affairs and Health guidelines issued at the end of March. A report on irregularities in contracting to import a previous shipment of masks from China, via Finnish middlemen, is due to be presented to Employment Minister Tuula Haatainen (SDP) today.

Seasonal agriculture workers wanted

The government is encouraging jobseekers to sign up for seasonal agricultural work. The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment launched the service to attract workers and make up a shortfall of foreign workers who would normally do agricultural work. “The coronavirus has cut off entry of foreign seasonal workers for Finnish farms” says the Ministry’s new seasonwork.fi website. “Finnish farms are currently facing a severe shortage of labour for spring and summer seasonal work. Every available pair of hands is needed, in order to secure domestic food on Finnish dinner tables.” The scheme is targeting people who have been laid off without a summer job, students, retired people, immigrants, and unemployed people. Some of the jobs could be picking berries, planting seedlings or harvesting other crops.

Uusimaa border saw traffic increase at Easter

Police say there was an increase in traffic at the Uusimaa border over the Easter weekend, with 13,743 vehicles trying to get in or out of the region on Monday alone. Police turned by 196 vehicles and fined 22 people for violating the Emergency Act which restricts travel into or out of the southern region to try and slow the spread of coronavirus. On trains police checked 663 people about their reasons for travel and four people were turned back. The government is set to decide on Wednesday whether the Uusimaa lockdown will end as planned on 19th April or if it should be continued on medical grounds. The lockdown is a significant drain on resources to keep it operating round the clock, and the Prime Minister has said she expects the lockdown to end on schedule as planned.

Tuesday morning weather

There’s sunshine, snow, rain, sleet and cloud cover in the forecast for Tuesday morning. The best of the sun is in the northeast and far northwest around Kilpisjärvi. Elsewhere expect more snow across central areas of Lapland, in Kemi, through Central Finland, the southwest around Turku and snow in the capital city region too. Temperatures hover around freezing across the country this morning – warmest is in Åland at +3°C. There’s strong wind warnings, and dangerous driving conditions, for most of Lapland, Northern Ostrobothnia, Kainuu, Ostrobothnia, Southern Ostrobothnia and Central Ostrobothnia.