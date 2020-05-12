Morning headlines: Tuesday 12th May 2020

Education Ministry preparing autumn ‘switch’ contingencies

The Education Minister Li Andersson (Left) says that officials are preparing an amendment to the Basic Education Act which would make it easier to switch between distance education and normal classroom contact teaching in the autumn, if it was required by the coronavirus pandemic. Andersson has been speaking at a Tuesday morning press conference where she, and experts, explained that while schools are due to go back on Thursday, there could be some exceptions on the basis of medical advice to individual pupils. Olli-Pekka Heinonen, Director General of the National Board of Education said some of the new arrangements in schools would be to highlight good hand hygiene, avoiding close contact and that meals could be eaten in classrooms or taken as packed lunches. We’ll have a full report on the press conference this morning.

MPs outline their ‘green deal’ economic recovery ideas

As Finland looks ahead to a period of economic rebuilding and societal recovery after the worst months of the coronavirus crisis, ministers have repeatedly emphasised the importance of ‘green spending’ – making investments in the future that are economically sound. Three Members of Parliament on the Environment committee outlined their vision for what a green recovery investment programme might look like. Helsinki MP Mai Kivelä (Left), Turku MP Saara-Sofia Sirén (NCP) and Pori MP Petri Huru (Finns) have proposed plans such as developing high speed rail links, improving waterways, making old homes more energy efficient and boosting Finland’s wood construction technology sector, among other ideas. Read more at our original story here.

Parliament to debate restaurant rescue package today

Members of Parliament’s Finance Committee will get the chance to discuss the government’s rescue package for restaurants, cafes and licensed premises today and will begin to hear from experts. Last week Sanna Marin’s administration unveiled their €123 million plan to partially compensate businesses for money that was lost during an enforced closure, which lasts until the end of May; and also to offer money to encourage re-employment of staff who were furloughed or made unemployed. Ministers already had to re-assess how the compensation claims would be calculated, and still some MPs including from within the ranks of government parties are saying that businesses should be given much more compensation to reflect the amount of money they actually lost during lockdown.

High school spring exam results published today

The end of term might have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, but thousands of students around the country are eagerly waiting for their spring exam results, which are being delivered to high schools this morning. Schools then inform the students right away of their results, and the individual schools traditionally pass the information to local newspapers which publish the lists of newly graduated students.

Tuesday morning weather

It’s a bright and sunny start to Tuesday morning across most of Finland. Temperatures are on the cool side ranging from -1°C in northern Lapland to +4°C on Oulu and Vaasa, +3°C in Jyväskylä, +2°C down the eastern border and +7°C in the capital city region, Turku and the southwest. Rain moves in tonight and cooler temperatures are here to stay for the next few days.