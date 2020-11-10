Morning headlines: Tuesday 10th November 2020

Study: Coronavirus has increased feelings of loneliness in Finland

The coronavirus pandemic has increased feelings of loneliness for about a quarter of working age people in Finland. That’s one of the main findings from a new study published by the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL However the proportion of people who report feeling lonely has dropped from 32% in spring to 26% in September and October – but experienced slightly more by younger people and higher educated people than for older and less educated people the study finds. Some 25% of people involved in the study said they’re spending less time with family, while 40% say they’re spending more time with family during the 2020 pandemic.

HS: 100-150 young people moving around Helsinki causing trouble

Helsingin Sanomat claims that up to 150 young people, in groups of various sizes, are hanging out at different spots in the capital city, and often causing trouble. The newspaper reports the groups are made up of mostly boys and young men of foreign background and they can be found at Oodi Central Library, the Central Railway Station and shopping centres like Itäkeskus and Kamppi. HS reports that the groups often settle disputes using violence, but quotes a youth worker saying part of the problem is that there’s no safe places for young people to go at night, so they end up hanging around in public places.

Vastaamo blackmail: 25,000 reports filed with police so far

The National Bureau of Investigation NBI says they’ve received 25,000 crime reports so far connected with the Vaastamo data breach and blackmail attempts. “Due to the exceptionally wide range of crimes under investigation and the large number of reports made, we ask people to be patient with the process” says Inspector Kimmo Ulkuniemi. Vaastamo, which offers mental health services, reported a data breach to police at the end of September and it may have involved tens of thousands of patient records being accessed by unauthorised parties. Some records began to show up on the dark web and thousands of patients are thought to have received blackmail emails asking for money in return for confidential records being deleted. Victims are being offered guidance and help online, and through a special phone line that’s been set up by authorities. It is open weekdays from 08:00 to 16:15 and the number is 0295 419 800.

VR starts Christmas travel ticket sales

Finnish train operator VR has opened up Christmas ticket sales for day on Tuesday. The company is putting on more frequent services to the most popular routes, with extra hygiene measures on board to try and ensure passenger safety. Night train and sleeper tickets for the festive period went on sale already last month and VR says the most popular services have already sold out. “Studies from other European countries show that train travel has very little or no effect on the spread of coronavirus” says Topi Simola, VR’s Director of Passenger Transport. Staff on board the trains are all wearing masks which are strongly recommended for all passengers – but only compulsory for passengers in First Class.

Tuesday morning weather

There’s a mixed weather picture for Tuesday morning, with cloud across western and southwest parts of the country, fog along the south coast, sunshine in the east and snow in the north. Temperatures range from -10°C in southern Lapland to -4°C in Oulu, -1°C and sunny in Jyväskylä, and -2°C across Uusimaa.