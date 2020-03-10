Morning headlines: Tuesday 10th March 2020

Coronavirus health warning for elderly people

The National Institute for Health and Welfare THL is warning people about how vulnerable the older generation is to the Covid-19 strain of coronavirus. THL says if you get sick don’t visit elderly relatives – especially in care homes – even if you only have mild flu symptoms. The agency warns against asking grandparents to look after sick kids as well. Coronavirus is transmitted through droplets or contact when a person coughs or sneezes and can be also transmitted through hand contact or from surfaces. “Protecting the elderly and at-risk groups from viral infections is generally a good principle. This is particularly important in the face of the threat of a coronavirus epidemic” says THL’s Mika Salminen, Director of Health Security.

Note: Our daily round-up of all the news you need to know about coronavirus in Finland is published weekdays in the early afternoon.

Winter fishing nets continue to threaten Saimaa ringed seals

The Finnish Association for Nature Conservation FANS says that rare Saimaa ringed seals are being threatened by winter fishing nets, after two of the animals were found dead recently. Much of the concerns about net fishing in the Saimaa lake system have focused on spring fishing nets but over the last 20 years statistics from FANS show that about a third of all the deaths have been in winter nets. The rare ringed seal population hit a high of 400 individuals last year but experts warn this is still not enough to sustain a healthy population. A mild winter can also mean there’s not the right conditions to make nests from snow and ice to birth pups, leaving them less protected against predators on open ice. The two female Saimaa ringed seals that were killed were found in the nets during February and weighed 35kg and 47kg.

Indian news outlet publishes fake Sanna Marin interview

An Indian news outlet published an interview with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) on Sunday. And it was totally fake – as Marin never gave the interview. The story was reported by Journalisti lehti magazine. The detailed interview posed 15 questions, for which the PM apparently gave answers – including describing India as having great potential. The story, published online on Sunday by DB Post (but now removed) was apparently submitted by a freelancer who gave false paperwork as proof the interview took place. The Prime Minister’s office says that despite the publication’s claim that their journalist came to Helsinki “and met Marin for an exclusive chat” the interview never took place.

Tuesday morning weather

It’s a mixed and fairly mild weather picture for the start of Tuesday morning. The best of the sunshine is in northern areas from Kemi and across Lapland. There’s cloud cover with a glimpse of sun through Northern Ostrobothnia, into Central Finland and the eastern border as well. In Pirkanmaa, the southwest, Uusimaa and along the south coast to Lappeenranta expect rain during the morning with the temperatures a few degrees above zero for most of the country.