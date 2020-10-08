Morning headlines: Thursday 8th October 2020

New restaurant and bar restrictions enforced today

New restrictions on bar and restaurant opening times which were introduced on 1st October in a transition phase are now being enforced by authorities from today. It means that all bars, restaurants and nightclubs must stop serving food and drinks at midnight and close an hour later by 01:00. The measure is supposed to slow the spread of coronavirus, with many clusters linked to late night venues. However in five regions, even more strict closing times are coming into effect from Sunday evening as the pandemic situation worsens in Uusimaa, Southwest Finland, Pirkanmaa, Kanta-Häme and Ostrobothnia. Businesses there must stop serving at 22:00 and close an hour later at 23:00. And venues can only seat half the number of customers they usually do – with a goal of more effective social distancing between patrons. Read more at our story here.

Crash death figures reveal record low for younger drivers

From January until the end of August there were 155 fatal car crashes in Finland, resulting in 167 deaths. That’s according to new figures released Thursday morning by the Accident Information Institute OTI, and based on preliminary data provided by the Road Accident Investigation board. According to the new OTI figures drivers under the age of 25 caused just 20 of those crashes which is a record low number – however the risk of accidents for young people is still higher than other age groups. “For young drivers, the development of road safety this year looks positive when looking at the number of the most serious, fatal, road accidents” says OTI researcher Salla Salenius.

Four 13-year olds injured in Vaasa crash

Four 13-year olds have been injured in a car crash in Vaasa. Rescue crews received a call around 01:00 to the scene of the accident on Highway 3 near Vaasa ABC. All four of the youngsters got out of the vehicle themselves and were taken to hospital, with one of them reportedly more seriously injured than the others. They were the only occupants of the car which caught fire after they escaped from the wreckage. The local fire department estimates the car was being driven at 140km in a zone with a 120km speed limit.

Minister: Medicine sales not coming to grocery stores

Minister of Social Affairs and Health Aino-Kaisa Pekonen (Left) has ruled out the idea that it might be possible to buy some common over-the-counter medicines in grocery stores instead of pharmacies. In many other EU countries customers looking for products like pain relievers or remedies for cold and flu are able to buy them in a dedicated pharmacy aisle at supermarkets or corner shops. However this is not legal in Finland and Pekonen tells Uutissuomalainen newspaper it’s not likely to change any time soon despite pressure from some MPs.

Poland crushes Finland in football friendly

The Finnish men’s national football team were crushed 5-1 in an away friendly against Poland on Wednesday night. Huuhkajat played the game in Gdansk as part of their preparations to continue the UEFA Nations League campaign. The only Finnish goal of the match came from the boot of Ilmari Niskanen, who plays for third tier German side FC Ingolstadt, in the 68th minute. Finland’s next game is a home encounter against Bulgaria on Sunday. The Finns are sitting in second place in their group with a win and a loss; behind Wales but ahead of Ireland and Bulgaria at the bottom of the table.

Thursday morning weather

It’s a very mixed weather picture across the country today: cloudy in the north, rain in central areas, and the best of any sunshine in the south. Temperatures feel rather mild and most places start Thursday in double digits from +10°C in Inari to +13°C in Åland.