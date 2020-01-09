Morning headlines: Thursday 9th January 2010

Train and road delays for capital area commuters

Power line damage in Pasila this morning means that many trains are delayed or canceled this morning and it will likely last for several hours. Every second K-train is canceled, and there are problems with I and P trains as well. Meanwhile a fire on a truck transporting heavy concrete items shut the main motorway from Porvoo into Helsinki for three hours on Thursday morning. Emergency services received the call just after 05:00 and found a fire on the truck which the driver was not able to extinguish himself. Nobody was injured but it took time to clear the concrete items away from the road and get it open after 08:00. While the road was closed, traffic to Helsinki was re-routed through Porvoo town centre.

‘Top Gun tests’ start today in search to find Hornet replacement

The Finnish Air Force is starting ‘Top Gun’-style tests for the five aircraft bidding to replace the country’s ageing fleet of Hornet jets. Trials start today at Pirkkala Air Base as part of ‘Operation HX Challenge’ and each contender gets seven days for evaluation. America’s Lockheed Martin F-35 and Boeing’s F/A-18 Super Hornet; France’s Dassault Rafale; Sweden’s Saab Gripen and the pan-European Typhoon Eurofighter are taking part, and their aircraft will be involved in simulated war games, where the candidate jets will play their roles as part of Finland’s defence systems. They’ll face the Air Force’s current F/A-18 Hornets and Hawk jet trainers in the battle scenarios. Read more at our story here.

First court proceedings in SUPO secrets case

Helsinki District Court is hearing the preliminary case of a former employee at Finland’s security police SUPO, who is suspected of stealing secret documents. According to the National Bureau of Investigation, who carried out the initial investigation, think the employee accessed documents about counter-intelligence operation and security cooperation with international agencies. It is thought the employee was looking for material to write a book about SUPO. They face between four months and four years in prison if found guilty.

Thursday morning weather

It’s a mostly clear start to Thursday morning for many parts of the country although there’s still a lot of strong winds especially in coastal areas, with gusts up to 16 metres per second in some places. Expect snowfall in Lapland but otherwise the temperatures are mostly a degree or two above freezing at the start of the day and expect clear skies and sunshine as the day moves on.