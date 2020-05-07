Morning headlines: Thursday 7th May 2020

Government cooks up €123 million for restaurants

The government has cooked up a new €123 million financial support package for restaurants, cafes and bars which were forced to close down when nationwide restrictions were imposed to slow the spread of coronavirus. Ministers have earmarked €40 million for re-employment measures, and another €83 million for financial compensation of lost earnings and running costs like rent. “There are about 9,600 companies in the sector, and the combined turnover is more than four billion euros” says Minister of Labour Tuula Haatainen (SDP). Businesses will be encouraged to hire back any staff that were laid off during the restaurant closures, and they’ll get around 15% compensation of lost income based on the difference between the average takings in January and February compared to April. Read more at our story here.

PM and senior health officials defend THL’s Mika Salminen

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) and the Director General of THL Markku Tervahauta have been defending Mika Salminen against an onslaught of criticism from the public, some media outlets and a number of politicians, including that he was giving only opinion and not scientific advice, and questioning why an un-elected official should have such a prominent role. Professor Salminen is the Director of Health Security at THL and the public face of the organisation’s strategy to fight coronavirus. His boss Tervahauta wrote on Twitter that Salminen had the “full support of the THL community” and that his assessments are based on research knowledge not “only opinions”. “We hope that Salminen will be able to continue his official work without undue criticism.” He added “Tour researchers and experts do not make political decisions.” Prime Minister Marin shared Tervahauta’s comments on Twitter adding that Finnish health authorities are doing “valuabel work” and that while it is right that policies can be assess and criticised, she said “the politicization of the [healthcare] authorities is not appropriate.”

Report: Coronavirus restrictions slow other illnesses

Measures put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus in Finland have also had an impact on the spread of other infectious diseases. Lännen Media report on Thursday that the number of cases of seasonal influenza in March and April this year was half the number from the year before. Experts say this is a picture seen across other Nordic countries as well. Other contact illnesses are also declining this spring such as norovirus, and also some sexually transmitted infections.

Ferry services launch sea crossings from mid-May

Two of Finland’s biggest ferry operators Tallink-Silja and Viking Line say they’ll resume sea crossings from mid-May. On that date the government is easing restrictions, and opening up Schengen borders for work travel and other essential journeys. Viking Line says four of its seven ships will be back in service between Finland and Sweden, and Åland and Estonia. “We are working in close collaboration with the authorities in charge to ensure that all forms of travel are carried out in a safe and secure manner” says Viking Line CEO Jan Hanses. Meanwhile Tallink-Silja says their Megastar ferry will resume a normal schedule, while the Star will be added for an anticipated increased passenger volume at the weekends during May.

Thursday morning weather

It’s another bright and sunny start to the day, although a little cooler than Wednesday due to a flow of colder air from the northwest. There’s rain this morning in the far north around Kilpisjärvi and as the day goes on the chance of showers in Central Finland as well. Temperatures on Thursday morning range from +5°C across most of Lapland to +7°C down the west coast and through central areas. The eastern border will enjoy temps up to +8°C while the southwest and capital city region start the day +7°C.