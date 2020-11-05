Morning headlines: Thursday 5th November 2020

Union demands clearer advice on face mask use in schools

The teaching union OAJ is demanding more specific and clear advice from THL about the use of face masks for younger children in schools. It comes after the union sent a letter to members earlier this week saying THL didn’t think masks were worth recommending, because most people use them incorrectly anyway. Then OAJ issued a statement saying it was in close contact with public health authorities about the issue but needs specific, tailored advice for different age groups whether they’re at kindergartens, schools or colleges. Now THL has responded and says they recommend during the accelerated phase of the coronavirus epidemic that face masks should be work in secondary schools and colleges; but in regions where there’s a spreading phase, face masks are recommended for 13-14 year olds, and on school trips.

Young drivers under the influence

A new road safety survey finds that 1-in-4 young drivers admits to driving under the influence of alcohol, and 1-in-10 say they’ve driven under the influence of drugs. That’s the results of a survey last autumn of 3,291 young people with a driving license in secondary schools, upper secondary, or vocational college. Their licenses are for cars, moped, tractors or motorbikes. Despite the numbers, young people also identified alcohol, along with speeding, as risk factors on the road. “Young people in particular have a higher risk of accidents than other drivers, even with low blood alcohol levels” says Tapio Heiskanen from the Finnish Road Safety Council.

During coronavirus pandemic, Finns made fewer summer leisure trips

With many foreign holiday trips off the radar, Finns looked closer to home for their summer holidays this year. However the latest numbers from Statistics Finland show that between May and August the number of domestic leisure trips which included overnight stays actually decreased compared to the year before. The most popular destinations were in Uusimaa, North Ostrobothnia and Lapland. However, the number of people who went to cottages – either their own or rented – increased by almost 1.5 times year-on-year according to the latest figures. In addition to leisure trips, half a million business and conference trips were made in Finland between May and August, which is a drop of 50% from last year. Statistics Finland collected the data online and in phone interviews with 5,200 people.

Thursday morning weather

There’s another period of unsettled weather in the forecast for Thursday although temperatures remain relatively mild for this time of year. A band of rain and sleet moves east through central and northern areas as the day goes on, and the best of the weather is to be found anywhere south of a line around Jyväskylä.