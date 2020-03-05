Morning headlines: Thursday 5th March 2020

Prime Minister in New York for International Women’s Day trip

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) is in New York today, for a visit to celebrate International Women’s Day where she will take part in a panel discussion on women’s rights and equality and meet the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres. On the agenda for their meeting include global action to combat climate change, equality and Finland’s role at the UN.

Finnair unveils new measures to go carbon neutral

Finnair has unveiled a number of new initiatives to help it become a carbon neutral airline by 2045. From the end of April the company will stop selling products on its Europe flights, which could save 50kg to 100kg of weight every flight. The company will also invest in new low-emission aircraft to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 15%, and is also beginning cooperation with Neste to increase the amount of renewable aviation fuel the airlines uses.

Ministers in EU talks on unfolding Middle East problems

Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) is in Zagreb for a meeting with his EU counterparts looking at Russia and Turkey, and the impact that military clashes in northern Syria are having on the civilian population. Meanwhile Interior Minister Maria Ohisalo (Green) has been in Brussels discussing the situation on the Turkey-Greece border where thousands of refugees have started cross into the EU after Turkey said it would no longer let them stay.

Prices for older houses falling, except in the capital

The price of older, detached houses in Finland has been falling except in the capital region. According to new figures from Statistics Finland prices in the Helsinki area rose by 8.8% between October and December 2019, compared with the same period the year before. But in the rest of the country prices actually fell by 2.3%. So the cost per square meter of older detached houses in Helsinki in the last quarter of 2019 was €3,100 while in the rest of the country it was just €1,430. The data is based on Statistics Finland’s property price index and refers to detached houses on their own grounds.

Thursday morning weather

Across Lapland the temperatures are much warmer today than they have been, around -6°C which is about 20 degrees warmer than the day before! There’s snow forecast for much of central and northwest Lapland too. Further south the coldest it gets on Thursday morning is -2°C in Oulu and -5°C in Suomisalmi. Elsewhere expect temperatures a few degrees above freezing. The best of the sunshine this morning is in the far northeast around Inari, and in Tampere and Turku, with widespread cloud cover in Central Finland, the eastern border and the capital city region as well.