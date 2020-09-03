Morning headlines: Thursday 3rd September 2020

Coronavirus investigation and passenger testing

The government is announcing today the formation of a new independent investigation into the spread of coronavirus in Finland during the spring. The inquiry will be run in connection with the Accident Investigation Board Otkes. It comes as the Minister of Transport says officials are working “urgently” to prepare a change in the law that would mean airlines and ferry operators would have to provide a negative coronavirus test result for passengers arriving in the country. It means that in case of a spike on one particular route – as public health officials saw recently on flights from Skopje to Turku – action can be more swiftly taken to curb the infection chains. But a move like requiring negative tests for arriving passengers – a scheme already trialed over the summer in some other EU countries – could also potentially open up more travel destinations and help the domestic tourist industry.

One person killed in early morning accident

One person has died in an early morning car accident near Rantasalmi in South Savo. Rescue crews were called to the scene of the crash around 04:00 and when they arrived, they found one passenger vehicle had gone off the road and caught fire. The car was already fully engulfed when firefighters got to the scene, and after the flames were extinguished one person was found dead inside. This morning police will begin their investigation into the accident, and also work to identify the victim.

President Niinistö wants “clarity” on chemical weapons poisoning

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö says he wants “clarity” on the poisoning of Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny after German authorities said they had “identified unequivocally” that he was dosed with a Soviet-era nerve agent called novichok. “The use of a chemical weapon is shocking. It is important for the whole international community to get as full a clarity as possible of what happened” Niinistö says in a statement. Navalny is currently being treated in Berlin, and has been an outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Over the years numerous critics of Putin’s regime have been poisoned, killed, beaten, imprisoned or died in mysterious accidents. Read more at our story here.

Jokerit set to fly to Minsk, as fans threaten home game boycott

Helsinki ice hockey team Jokerit, which plays in the Russian KHL, is due to fly to Belarus today for the season opener against Dinamo Minsk. The club’s official supporters association says they’ll boycott Jokerit’s home games if they go through with the match, which comes after weeks of a brutal crackdown by police and other authorities in Belarus against pro-democracy activists after disputed presidential elections. “We want to also show our support to the fans of Minsk who are also boycotting their team before they condemn the violence and demand new elections” says Roope Räty from the Eteläpääty supporter’s association. Critics have said that the trip is no longer about ice hockey, but about human rights. “We’ve all seen, we’ve all read what is happening in Belarus. People are getting tortured, raped, murdered, people are fleeing the country. And here’s a Finnish hockey team going there as if nothing’s happening. Which in a sense is support for [Belarus President] Lukashenko” says Filip Saxén, Sports Editor at Hufvudstadsbladet. Read more at our story here.

New Unicef ‘report card’ ranks well-being of Finnish children

A new study of the well-being of children around the world finds that young people in Finland are ranked 5th out of 38 rich countries. That’s according to the new Unicef Report Card published on Thursday which looks at three key areas for children’s well-being: mental health, physical health and life skills. In the report Netherlands, Denmar, Norway, Switzerland and Finland rounded out the top five best countries for children; the weakest countries on the list were the United States, Bulgaria and Chile.

Thursday morning weather

It’s a mild start to the day with warm and humid air flowing into southern regions, where the Thursday morning temperature is already reaching +16°C across Uusimaa. Elsewhere the best of the sunshine is across Northern Ostrobothnia and up north into Lapland. Temperatures range from +8°C in the Arm of Finland to +10°C in Vaasa, +12°C across Central Finland, +14°C down the eastern border and +16°C in the southwest and Åland.