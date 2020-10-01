Morning headlines: Thursday 1st October 2020

Two Covid-19 tests open up travel restrictions from high risk countries

A new system of coronavirus tests opens up travel to passengers from high risk countries. Starting today, Finns who arrive rom countries which have more than 25 positive cases of Covid-19 per 100,000 population in the last two weeks can get two negative coronavirus tests to shorten their self-isolation period. Foreigners however will have to get a negative test within 72 hours of traveling, and then get another negative test after 72 hours in Finland. However, if the trip to Finland is less than 72 hours they won’t be advised to self-quarantine while they’re here, nor get that second test. This system is a transition phase which lasts until 22nd November and from that point border controls are planned to end, with entry based only on negative test results. There are some exceptions to these new rules: people traveling from Estonia for work, and people living in border communities between Finland, Norway and Sweden in the north, won’t need to take tests nor self-isolate.

Finnish robot cleans up the dirty business of street sweeping

A company from Kuopio has invented a new type of street sweeper that’s fully autonomous, as powerful as a traditional truck, but has zero carbon emissions and uses 95% less water. It’s also very quiet, running on electric batteries. The new Trombia Free represents the sort of green tech project the government and EU would like to see more of: an environmentally-friendly replacement for a noisy, polluting machine; a company with international export potential that creates jobs right here in Finland. “There will be changes in the nature of the jobs. People will be operating fleets of these units. There will be route planners, service designers, it creates new types of jobs” says Trombia Technologies CEO Antti Nikkanen. The self-driving Trombia Free will likely be seen first in closed road systems like airports, industrial estates or large parking structures, until legislation on autonomous vehicles catches up with their technological development. Read more at our original story here.

Ice hockey’s Liiga is back with coronavirus precautions

Finland’s national sport begins its high level competition on Thursday evening. Ice hockey’s Liiga gets underway with the first game between Hämeenlinna’s HPK hosting Oulu’s Kärpät in the curtain raiser. Another dozen teams are in action on Friday night. Liiga’s season begins with a range of new measures in place to help mitigate against the spread of coronavirus among players, staff and fans alike. It includes separate operations for senior and U20 teams, daily temperature checks for players to see if they have a fever and if so, they won’t get access to other players on their team. There’s also a system of coronavirus tests being introduced. Ice halls around the country have also brought in new measures including recommending face masks for fans, some clubs giving them out for free. Fans will also be required to ensure social distancing while they watch the games.

New national parks in the pipeline

Finland’s Minister of Environment Krista Mikkonen is reportedly planning to announce the creation of two new national parks. According to Uutissuomalainen newspaper group the ministry has received half a dozen applications for different areas around the country which want to apply for national parks status. Some of those including Evo in Hämeenlinna; Sallatunturi, Porkkala, Punkaharju Haarikko and Posion Korouoma. The areas must meet nature conservation criteria and be important recreational areas. There are currently 40 national parks in Finland, with the first ones established in the late 1930s.

Finland celebrates Miina Sillanpää’s legacy

Flags are flying across Finland today to celebrate the life and work of Miina Sillanpää, Finland’s first female government minister. October 1st was made a flag day back in 2016 on the 150th anniversary of her birthday. Born in the 1860s she worked during her early life in factories, before becoming a maid and then the head of the Servants’ Association. Sillanpää was a social campaigner for workers and women’s rights, and became one of the first members of Finland’s parliament in 1907. In total she would spend 38 years as an elected MP, and became the Minister for Social Affairs, and continued to be active in the Social Democrat political party and edit magazines for workers as well. Sillanpää is remembered as a trailblazer for female politicians, social mobility and workers’ rights.

Thursday morning weather

It’s a relatively mild start to October with temperatures in double digits in many parts of the country – but there’s not a lot of sunshine around on Thursday morning. The best of the sun is in Ostrobothnia and Tampere but there’s plenty of cloud cover as well and some fog in parts of the eastern border around Joensuu.