Morning headlines: Thursday 30th April 2020

Primary and lower secondary schools to re-open in May

Classrooms will be open for primary school and lower secondary school pupils from 14th May, after being closed for almost two months since 18th March. There will be some changes to school life when students return – with more space in classrooms, restrictions on mingling between classrooms, and a ban on festivities like end of term parties. Education Minister Li Andersson (Left) says the reason for suspending schools was to contain the epidemic effectively, which has now been done so the reasons for closing classrooms no longer exists. Healthcare authorities have said that keeping restrictions too long risks a second wave of infections that is worse than the original wave. Read more at our story here.

Estonians push for border to open

The Estonian Confederation of Employers has lobbied Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) and the Finnish government to open the border between the two countries – which they say is vitally important for Estonia’s economy and business. In a letter to the PM, the organisation points to an agreement between Estonia and Latvia which keeps their shared border open for people going back and forth to work, without having to go into quarantine in their home country. At present, anyone arriving in Finland from a foreign country would have to go to mandatory self-imposed isolation. Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto (Green) has told Estonian broadcaster EER that the Finnish government will discuss possible re-opening the border on Sunday.

Finns told to celebrate virtual Vappu today

The national government, police and local authorities are urging Finns to stay at home, and resist the temptation to get together in groups to celebrate Vappu this year. Festivities traditionally start today, Vappu Eve, and continue through 1st May with parties involving school friends and families, and often lots of food and drinks. Police have warned members of the public not to gather in large numbers over the traditional holiday period. “Everyone must take responsibility for this, and parents should remind young people that they also must not meet in large groups in public places” says Commissioner Seppo Kujala. From Helsinki Police. Read more at our story here.

Stockmann sales collapse, considers selling flagship store

Finnish retailer Stockmann has announced a net decrease in its sales which fell by 17.6% compared with the year before, to €168.4 million. The company’s operating loss increased from €20.6 million in the first three months of last year, to €29.4 million in Q1 this year. As the coronavirus crisis started to deepen in March, Stockmann saw its sales cut in half compared with the year before. CEO Jari Latvanen says that the company made strategic choices a year ago which “have proved to be the right ones” because in January and February – before the coronavirus crisis really hit Finland – company sales were showing modest growth. “In the current circumstances, our development at the beginning of the year can be interpreted as good”, Lavanen says optimistically.

Thursday morning weather

It’s a brighter start to Thursday morning, with sunshine across most parts of Finland. Most of the cloud cover is down the eastern border with a chance of fresh snow around Joensuu. Temperatures range from -4°C in Enontekiö to zero in Oulu; +2°C in Vaasa, zero in Jyväskylä, +3°C in the capital city region and +5° in Åland and the southwest.