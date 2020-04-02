Morning headlines: Thursday 2nd April 2020

Jan Vapaavuori: Reaching out to Helsinki’s international, elderly communities

The Mayor of Helsinki has launched a series of live online updates to city residents to keep them informed with the most accurate information and advice during the coronavirus crisis. Jan Vapaavuori (NCP) says the city has a big international community which is why he did the live briefing in English for the first time this week. Another key audience is older people, who are being contacted not just online, but through a team of volunteers and city workers. “Loneliness had been one of the issues that elderly people especially have been suffering from, even before this crisis. And family ties are maybe not that good in Finland as they are in some European countries. That’s why it’s especially important for us at these times to take care of our elderly people” Vapaavuori says. Read more at our original story here.

THL: Coronavirus risk varies from region to region

The Finnish institute of Health and Welfare THL says the risk of coronavirus in Finland varies from region to region. The most at-risk people are those over 70 years of age or with a disease that impairs lung or heart functions, or the immune system. Based on regional differences in demographics and morbidity, THL says the region with the highest number of people at risk is in the Itä-Savo Hospital District, where 1-in-3 people over 18 falls into the high risk group. The next most at-risk groups are in Etelä-Savo and Kainuu. The lowest risk group in relation to the population is in Helsinki and Uusima Hospital District and in Northern Ostrobothnia.

Next Government update at 11:00

The Government will hold a new update on the coronavirus situation at 11:00 on Thursday morning. Today’s briefing specifically looks at how the crisis is impacting the work of the Ministry of Education and Culture. Education Minister Li Andersson (Left) and Minister of Science and Culture Hanna Kosonen (Centre) will be attending the briefing and we’ll have an update on any announcement from the pair later this morning.

City of Savonlinna starts lay-off talks

The city of Savonlinna in Finland’s eastern lakeland region has started talks on lay-offs for municipal workers due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis. The move impacts 560 people, and while a maximum of 50 people can be switched to part-time jobs, the rest face temporary furloughs for up to 90 days between the 20th May and 22nd August. The coronavirus pandemic has increased the expenses of Savonlinna’s social and healthcare services by an estimated €4.6 million; while €6 million could be lost through tax revenues and the city’s operating income is expected to fall by about €1 million.

Thursday morning weather

A band of rain and sleet in southern and central areas this morning – it’s rainy in the capital city region – is moving east. But in the evening the next low pressure front moves in from the west. Thursday morning however starts bright and sunny in northeast Lapland -15°C in Inari. On the western side of Lapland there’s snow in the forecast from Kilpisjärvi down through Enontekiö. Temperatures stay below freezing -8°C in Oulu, -2°C in Vaasa and -5°C but sunny through much of Central Finland. The temperature warms up a few degrees about freezing for Turku and the southwest, Åland and the capital city region.