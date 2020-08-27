Morning headlines: Thursday 27th August 2020

First Baltic Sea Day highlight heritage and environment

Towns and cities along Finland’s southern and western coast are joining together to celebrate the heritage of the Baltic Sea, and highlight the need for greater environmental protection. The events are being organised by the John Nurminen Foundation and in future it will be celebrated each year on the last Thursday of August. As a central feature in the lives of many Finns – whether a source of livelihood, for leisure activities or just as a backdrop to their everyday lives – former President Tarja Halonen perhaps sums it up best. “The Baltic Sea belongs to everyone! For me the Baltic Sea has always meant freedom. Even a short sea trip take you to a new world” the president says. But the Baltic Sea faces many challenges, particularly from pollution. Read more about some of the issues of eutrophication, the damaging impact of agricultural runoff, and cruise ships, in our original story here.

Finns Party MP flouts travel recommendations after holidays

The actions of a Finns Party MP who recently returned from a foreign holiday without self-isolation have been detailed in a new Iltalehti story. Veikko Vallin spent seven weeks on holiday in Portugal – a country on Finland’s ‘red list’ of destinations with a very high incidence of coronavirus, where more than 25 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants were confirmed in the previous 14 days. Vallin returned to Finland at the end of last week, and as his social media posts show, he traveled home via the United Kingdom and Latvia. Later on the same day he arrived home he posted a video on the steps of parliament. The next day he published a picture of himself and other local politicians having coffee in Tampere.

UPM paper mill closure sparks political argument

The closure of a UPM-Kymmene Corporation paper mill has sparked a heated online discussion between senior politicians about who is to blame. UPM announced on Wednesday that it would shutter the Kaipola plant in Jämsä as part of a wider plan to save €75 million per year. Around 450 jobs are on the line as co-determination talks begin, with the paper mill slated to close by the end of this year. Although the company says there’s been a longer-term decline in demand for graphic paper and a weakened economic outlook overall, National Coalition Party leader Petteri Orpo blamed the current government’s decision to increase fuel tax which began in August, as one of the primary reason for the plant’s closure. Education Minister Li Andersson (Left) and one of her advisers pointed out that Orpo had also increased fuel prices when he was the finance minister, and that diesel fuel prices had been higher when Orpo was in government than they are now. Read more here.

Finland’s happiest words

A poll run by language learning app Duolingo to find Finland’s happiest words has come up with some winners. Thousands of Finns including ambassadors from around the world, and personalities like Andre Wickström, Darude and Riku Rantala sent in their suggestion for the poll to find the country’s happiest words and the winner was “söpö” which means cute. In second place was “pupu” which means bunny rabbit. And then “Lumi” which means snow was voted in third place. Other happy words on the list were “aiti” (mother), “mökki” (countryside cabin) and “jäätelötötterö” (ice cream cone). Duolingo says that since launching their Finnish app in June, some 200,000 people have signed up to learn the language.

Thursday morning weather

It’s another cooler and mixed start to the day. This morning begins with cloud cover through northern and eastern areas, but sunshine down the Ostrobothnia coast, in Central Finland and for Pirkanmaa as well. There’s cloud cover over the capital city region. Temperatures range from a chilly +5°C in northwest Lapland to a pleasant +14°C in Hanko.