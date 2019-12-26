Morning headlines: Thursday 26th December 2019

Finland still popular for foreign students, despite fees

A growing number of foreign students are applying to Finnish colleges and universities, despite tuition fees. When the fees were introduced for students from outside the EU/EEA there was a drop of about 1000 applications during 2017. However this year the number of applications for universities and colleges in the capital city region, and in eastern Finland, has risen again. The Finnish Immigration Service Migri has been unable to cope with an influx of applications and fell far behind with processing times over the summer – causing long delays for hundreds of students, some of whom had to cancel their courses when their paperwork wasn’t processed before the start of classes.

Fifteenth anniversary of Asia tsunami

Today marks the 15th anniversary of the devastating tsunami that hit south and south east Asia killing more than 220,000 people including 179 Finns. The tsunami also caused a huge amount of damage to property and land especially in Indonesia, Thailand, Sri Lanka and India.

U20 ice hockey World Championships begin

The Finnish men’s U20 team begin their defence of the ice hockey World Championship title today. The tournament is taking place in the Czech Republic and first up for the young Lions are rivals Sweden. The team will also take on Slovakia, Switzerland and Kazakhstan in the first round of the competition with the top four teams going through to the playoffs. The final is held in the city of Ostrava on 5th January. Today’s game Finland vs Sweden begins at 20:00.

Jikŋon: ‘Frozen 2’ brings Sámi language & culture to Disney audiences

The long-awaited sequel to Disney’s blockbuster ‘Frozen’ is now showing in four different languages in Finnish cinemas: Finnish, Swedish and the original English; and for the first time ever with a Hollywood feature-length film it’s also been dubbed into Northern Sámi. Representatives from the Sámi community advised Disney Animation Studios on important details about their traditional way of life for the new film. “These are the details we know and are very familiar with, if they are wrong we get the feeling that it’s not a complete story concerning our nature, our history, our livelihoods and lifestyle” explains Tiina Sanila-Aikio, President of the Sámi Parliament in Inari. Read more about the process of making Frozen 2 and Sámi participation in our original story here.

Thursday morning weather

The weather is gradually getting colder across the whole country on Thursday. There’s snow across Central Finland, and southern Lapland, but expect rain in the Tampere region this morning. There’s cloud cover in most places although parts of the far north around Kilpisjärvi and Inari will see the clearest skies this morning. Temperatures range from -9°C in northern Lapland to -2°C in Kemi and Oulu; -3°C in Central Finland around Jyväskylä; zero in Vaasa and the Ostrobothnia coast; a few degrees below freezing in Joensuu, Kuopio and down the eastern border into Lappeenranta; and hovering around freezing across most of Uusimaa, the capital city region, Turku and the south west as well.