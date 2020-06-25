Morning headlines: Thursday 25th June 2020

Buying wines in supermarkets? Finns are split on the issue

Finns are divided over the idea of selling wines in supermarkets. While it’s a common practice in many other European countries, wines can only be bought from the state-owned Alko stores in Finland. A new survey from the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare THL finds that 50% of people are in favour of selling wines in supermarkets. Most people – 88% – thought that Alko should be the only place to buy hard spirits, but overall, general support for Finland’s current alcohol policy was strong at 57% with men more likely to want to see changes than women. “The difference between women and men is significant and has for a long time covered the answers to all the questions about alcohol policy in the survey” says THL’s Thomas Karlsson. THL has been tracking public opinions about alcohol policy in Finland since 1984. This year’s survey was carried out in January.

Oil spill alert in Lapland river

Rescue services in Lapland say 800-1000 liters of oil have spilled from the Ossauskoski hydro electric plant in Tervola, into the Kemijoki river. The alert was issued just after midnight with oil also entering the plant’s engine room. The power plant’s water turbines are currently shut down and crews have started the process of collecting the water from the river – the leak itself has been stopped.

Head of National Bureau of Investigation in court today

The head of the National Bureau of Investigation Robin Lardot goes on trial at the Appeal Court in Helsinki today, a year after he was cleared in a District Court case. The appeal case, brought by prosecutors, centres around whether Lardot knew about the practices of disgraced ex-cop Jari Aarnio, who failed to register official sources when he was the head of Helsinki’s drugs squad. The charges date back to 2010-2013 when Lardot was his boss, and he and other senior officers were already cleared of misconduct charges in a June 2019 trial which looked at whether police officers in Jari Aarnio’s chain of command knew what he was doing. Last year’s trial found that Lardot and the other senior officers took appropriate action when they found out what was happening – but prosecutors appealed the ruling. Lardot has denied the charges.

Domestic tourism picking up slowly

The first signs of recovery in Finland’s domestic tourism market seem to be showing, after several months of coronavirus restrictions. According to new information from Statistics Finland, overnight stays by Finnish tourists in domestic hotels and guest houses decreased by 74% in May compared with the year before. However, the drop is smaller than in April when domestic tourism slumped 86% from last year. While Finland is gradually relaxing its border restrictions, allowing tourists from some other countries with low infection rates to travel here without going to self-quarantine, there is a push to encourage people to choose ‘staycations’ this year, and take their summer holidays at Finnish destinations.

Thursday morning weather