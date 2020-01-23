Morning headlines: Thursday 23rd January 2020

Finland’s birth rate reaches ‘famine level low’

Finland’s declining birth rate has reached a level where it’s as low as during the famine years of the 19th century. According to the latest data from Statistics Finland about 45,600 people were born in Finland in 2019 while 53,600 people died. The number of children being born is lower than in the famine years of the late 1830s and 1868. Population growth was fueled in recent years by immigration and while the overall population is still growing (by less than 10,000 people in 2019) the country’s fertility rate is the lowest in measured history, says Statistics Finland.

Esperi care homes to overhaul working practices

Scandal-hit Esperi care homes will announce plans today to overhaul their working practices. It comes after several deaths and widespread criticism last year about the way the company operates. A team of experts appointed to look at the business finds that staff have been overloaded with work, there’s a lack of supervisors and other workplace problems. The company says it’s not focusing on business growth, but more on quality treatment and improved staffing conditions as well.

President Niinistö joins leaders for Holocaust memorial

President Sauli Niinistö joins other leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, and US Vice President Mike Pence at a Holocaust memorial service in Jerusalem today to mark the 75th anniversary since the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp at the end of World War II. Dozens of heads of state are attending the event at Yad Vashem Memorial Centre and a special ceremony will also be taking place at the camp site in Poland.

Alcohol sales fell in 2019

The reform of the Alcohol Act, which allowed stronger beer, cider and long drinks to be sold in supermarkets, doesn’t seem to have increased alcohol sales in Finland. The latest figures from market research company Taloustutkimus finds that in liters, retail boozes sales from supermarkets and Alko decreased by 2.1% in 2019 compared with the year before. Beer sales fell slightly, but sales of popular Finnish long drink category lonkero continued to grow especially in supermarkets.

Thursday morning weather

There’s much colder weather across the north of the country this morning, with temperatures in Lapland between -13°C and -19°C at the start of Thursday. The good news is, if you’ve been waiting for some winter snow it’s likely coming today, with snowfall forecast across most parts of Finland during Thursday, except for the southwest corner of the country. In central and southern areas expect up to 4cm, and up to 5cm in the north.