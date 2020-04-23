Morning headlines: Thursday 23rd April 2020

HUS begins antibody testing for staff

The Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District will start coronavirus antibody tests for staff this week. The tests can determine who has already had Covid-19, even if they didn’t show any symptoms, and allow them a pathway to come back to work if they have been self-isolating. In the first phase antibody tests will be offered to 1,600 employees that have staff with exposure to coronavirus patients. As a control group staff at a unit with no staff infections or coronavirus patients will be tested. Participation in the project is voluntary for employees, and testing begins first at two Espoo locations.

Police investigate possible ‘fake’ Iraqi death certificate

The National Bureau of Investigation says it is looking at whether a death certificate for an Iraqi man was forged, and that he might be still alive. In November 2019 the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg ruled that Finland violated the European Human Rights Convention in the case of an Iraqi asylum seeker called Ali, who was killed in his homeland after his application for asylum was rejected by Finnish authorities. The case was brought by Ali’s daughter, Noor, who was awarded €20,000 by the court when it ruled that Finland had breached Article 2 and 3 of the Human Rights Convention. Now the NBI says they suspect the documents which lead to the court ruling against Finland were forged, and that Noor’s father Ali might actually still be alive. Read more at our story here.

Foundation donates 20 ventilators to hospitals

The Sigrid Jusélius Foundation is donating 20 ventilators to the universities of Helsinki, Kuopio, Oulu, Tampere and Turku to help treat intensive care patients during the coronavirus crisis. The foundation has earmarked half a million euros for the donation which they say is exceptional, because the foundation usually supports medical research rather than direct hospital care. “Given the exceptionally serious situation, we also decided to support practical patient work and facilitate the fight that medical professionals are currently waging against the coronavirus in our hospitals” says Thomas Wilhelmsson, President of the Foundation. The first ventilators have already arrived in hospitals.

Summer gatherings canceled for June, July

The government has announced that all public events with more than 500 people will be canceled for June and July, as measures to manage the coronavirus pandemic are extended. Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) made the announcement on Wednesday evening after a day of talks between ministers and experts, and the restrictions mean that some of the biggest events of the summer including Ilosaarirock in Joensuu, Pori Jazz Festival, Provinssi Festival in Seinäjoki and sports events like the Motorcycle Grand Prix with was coming to Finland for the first time, are all canceled this year. Read more at our story here.

Thursday morning weather

It’s a sunny and clear start to the day for most parts of the country – the exception is parts of Lapland, especially in the west, with sleet and wet snow in the forecast for Kilpisjärvi and Enontekiö on Thursday morning. Elsewhere expect temperatures between -4°C in northwest Lapland to +2°C in Central Finland; +6°C for Vaasa and up to +7°C in Åland. Down the eastern border the temperatures range from zero in Kuusamo to +2°C in Joensuu and +4°C in Lappenranta. Expect +5°C in the capital city region and as the day goes on temperatures will hit double digits in the south and southwest.