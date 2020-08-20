Morning headlines: Thursday 20th August 2020

Coronavirus: Ministry unveils new testing regime

Experts from the Ministry of Health and the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare are set to give a Thursday morning briefing on the state of the coronavirus epidemic in Finland. The update comes as ministers unveiled a new Covid-19 testing regime to help reduce the long waiting times many people have experienced trying to get an appointment, and then a further delay in receiving their results. The new goal is for people to get a test within 24 hours and be notified of their results 24 hours after that – and to achieve the targets public health officials say they will recruit more personnel, develop new testing models and ensure close cooperation between public and private regional service providers. The current testing capacity is 14,000 samples per day while there has been demand for 10,000 tests per day. The new increased capacity target of 20,000 tests per day once the autumn flu season begins.

Entertainer Roope Salminen in court facing sex charges

Popular Finnish entertainer Roope Salminen, an actor who also hosts a TV talk show, performs in the Putous comedy sketch programme, and fronts the chart-topping band Roope Salminen ja Koirat, is facing sex charges in court today. Salminen will appear in a closed-door hearing at Helsinki District Court and the charges relate to an incident in August 2015. “The accusation is related to things that happened between me and another adult in 2015. I am being required to pay daily fines. I am absolutely innocent” Salminen wrote on his Instagram account at the end of last year. Under the penal code, coercion into a sexual act can be used to convict a person who coerces someone into a sex act other than intercourse, for example by violence or by exploiting another’s ignorance or helplessness. The act is punishable by up to three years in prison.

Police summons for Päivi Räsänen over anti-gay accusations

Christian Democrat politician Päivi Räsänen, a former leader of the party and government minister, has been summoned for an interview by Helsinki Police on suspicion of incitement against a group of people. The accusation stems from her appearance on a radio programme where she discussed her views on Christianity, the bible, and gay people. “I find it incomprehensible to suspect that I insult anyone in the programme” Räsänen, a medical doctor, writes in a new press release. However a private citizen lodged a police complaint about what she said and although the police declined to start a preliminary investigation, the public prosecutor decided to look into the matter. Räsänen is currently facing four criminal investigations all connected to her strong religious beliefs and how they clash with mainstream modern views on issues such as homosexuality.

Renovated Olympic Stadium in use for the first time

Helsinki’s historic Olympic Stadium, built in the 1930s and used as the centrepiece of the 1952 Summer Games, has seen its first sporting action since a €300 million renovation. The venue hosted a National League football game on Wednesday night. The biggest, obvious change to the venue is the addition of a new roof which covers most of the spectator seats which were exposed before – only one section of the original stadium was covered – and those old wooden seats have been replaced by new wood-plastic composite chairs. Excavations have moved storage and logistics underground, freeing up space around the stadium. There’s also impressive new facilities for competitors, spectators and media inside the stadium. “What we did was really to try this approach to make the most of what you’ve got” says architect Kimmo Lintula. See our gallery of Olympic Stadium photos, and read more about the renovations at our original story here.

Thursday morning weather

It’s a mostly bright and warm start to Thursday morning across most of the country, with sunshine and clear skies in the forecast. Temperatures range from +17°C in Oulu to +19°C in Vaasa, +17°C across Central Finland and +15°C down the eastern border. Turku, Åland and large parts of Uusimaa will see temperatures of +20°C already this morning. It’s a different picture across Lapland with more cloud cover and temperatures a few degrees cooler – and there could be some scattered showers moving in as the day goes on.