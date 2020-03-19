Morning headlines: Thursday 19th March 2020

Finland re-introduced border controls

Finland introduced new controls at all its borders at midnight. It’s part of the Government’s sweeping measures, announced as a state of emergency, to try and limit the spread of coronavirus and ease the strain on national resources. In practice anyone who wants to cross in or out of Finland has to show their identification papers like a passport. People who want to leave Finland can do so, although Finns are being told they shouldn’t travel abroad at this time. The border restrictions don’t apply to goods and freight transport, which is still coming in through northern borders with Norway and Sweden, and by boat to southern harbours. Foreign tourists are not allowed in to the country and foreign business travelers are also told they must have a pressing need to be here.

Finland ‘better prepared than Sweden’ for emergency situations

Finland is better prepared to ensure that key functions of society remain in place, including healthcare, the economy and energy production thanks to years of Cold War preparedness planning. Tomi Lounema, the Managing Director of the Supply Security Centre made the comments on MTV Uutiset on Thursday morning. He says they’ve been working with trading companies to monitor how the supply chins operate to ensure that sea freight for example continues to flow smoothly – and even when passenger ferries end, freight trucks will still be arriving by ship. Lounema said that the state of preparedness in Finland is better than in neighbouring Sweden because after the Cold War, Finland maintained their readiness capabilities while Sweden lowered theirs.

Counterfeit cash warnings for Espoo

Western Uusimaa Police are warning about counterfeit cash circulating in the region. Police say the forgeries are not very good and should be easy to spot as they don’t have all the security features a real note would have. Some of the fake cash has been spotted by cashiers. Police are asking local residents to pay close attention to the notes they get and to report any possible dodgy money to authorities.

Finland celebrates Minna Canth legacy

Today Finland celebrates a day of equality, which is also the birthday of author and social influencer Minna Canth. Canth is the first Finnish woman to have her own flag day, which has been celebrated since 2007. She was born in Tampere in 1844 and studied to be a teacher, but the author, playwright and journalist spent much of her life living in Jyväskylä and Kuopio. Canth started running a small business when her husband died, and this supported her and her seven children, enabling her to indulge in a love of literature. Writing in Finnish and Swedish she championed women’s rights, feminism and other important social topics of the day.

Thursday morning weather

It’s a bright and sunny start across the whole country for Thursday morning – although there will be some precipitation in Central Finland, and some light cloud cover across Lapland. Temperatures range from -7°C in the northwest to -1°C in Oulu, +2°C in Vaasa, +4°C in Turku, the southwest and in the capital city region and still below freezing down to -5°C along the eastern border.