Morning headlines: Thursday 19th December 2019

First two children evacuated from al-Hol camp

Authorities have launched an operation to evacuate two orphaned Finnish children from al-Hol refugee camp in Syria. According to Helsingin Sanomat newspaper the children were transfered to Qamishli, a small city in northern Syria before being taken by car over the nearby border into Iraq. On Wednesday evening Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said that Kurdish authorities had the children and that Finnish authorities hadn’t yet seen them. It is expected the children will go to Erbil from where they will fly to Finland later. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says they won’t release more information until the children are in Finnish custody.

Police unveil big drugs bust

Police forces in Helsinki, Tampere and Häme have cooperated with law enforcement authorities in Spain to halt a drug trafficking and drug sales operation. Police say two Finnish nationals are suspected of coordinating their drugs empire from Spain, and smuggling more than 200kg of amphetamines; 15kg of cocaine; more than 100,000 ecstasy tablets; 2kg of crystal meth; more than 30kg of MDMA; more than 20,000 tabs of LSD; around two million narcotics pills; and 60kg of hashish into Finland. Jari Nikonen from Helsinki Police says their investigation looked into the face-to-face drug deals as well as online sales. The whole criminal enterprise is estimated to be worth €4 million and will likely come to court at the start of 2020.

Ex-Air Force chief back in court today

The former Commander of the Finnish Air Force Sampo Eskelinen is back in court today, appealing a previous conviction. In June Eskelinen was sentences to a fine for not immediately starting a pre-trial investigation into a drunken incident at the Lemmenjoki military exercises in Lapland in September 2017. In the aftermath of the incident, the Air Force issued new rules for conduct at voluntary training courses. In future, these types of courses can only be held in premises owned by the Defence Forces. Alcohol is banned, and training course organisers would have to get special permission if they wanted to serve any – for special occasions. There’s also new guidelines about how to organise and plan voluntary training courses, with instructions on good administration and behaviour. Eskelinen has denied he is guilty of the charges for which he was previously found guilty and fined €1700.

Christmas greetings for presidential couple

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö and First Lady Jenni Haukio will receive traditional Christmas greetings in their official residence Mäntyniemi on Thursday morning. The couple will receive a Christmas tree from forestry students, and the Cantores Minores choir from Helsinki Cathedral will perform. There will also be flowers and gifts of Karelian pies and this year’s Lucia maiden Sara Ray will make an appearance with a choir as well. The event is a tradition which goes back several decades, part of Finland’s official seasonal celebrations.

Thursday morning weather

The storms of Wednesday have largely abated leaving behind cold temperatures in the north of the country down to -14°C in parts of western Lapland. There’s snow through Central Finland with the temperatures a few degrees below freezing and cloudy skies elsewhere except the west coast where there are clear conditions. Temperatures hover just above zero in the capital city region.