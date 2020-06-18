Morning headlines: Thursday 18th June 2020

Donald Trump ‘thought Finland was part of Russia’

A new book from one of Donald Trump’s former top advisors claims the US president thought Finland was part of Russia. Trump met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Helsinki in summer 2018 for a summit that received extensive media coverage all around the world – and the Finns put a lot of effort into the bilateral relationship with the USA including several meetings between Trump and Finnish president Sauli Niinistö – so any revelation that the American president didn’t really know anything about Finland will perhaps bruise some foreign policy egos. Trump has responded in characteristic fashion on social media, calling John Bolton “incompetent”, “wacko”, and “a dope.”

Restrictions on restaurants and bars easing again

The Government says that from next week some of the remaining restrictions on bars, restaurants and cafes can be eased, as long as the coronavirus epidemic remains under control. From 22nd June businesses can be open from 04:00 and close at 02:00 at the latest. Alcohol sales can start at 09:00 and stop at 01:00; and self-service buffets will be permitted once again. Bars, restaurants and cafes will be allowed to have 75% occupancy inside but all businesses must make sure there is no congestion inside their premises, and all customers must have their own seats. Strict levels of hygiene must also be kept up. The government says all remaining restrictions will be lifted by 13th July but even then each customer must have their own seat.

Coronavirus impact on clothing sales to be long-lasting

The effect of the coronavirus epidemic on the clothing trade will be visible for a long time to come, according to trade unions who say that clothes not sold this spring when people were self-isolating and shops were closed, will be on sale again next spring. In some Finnish department stores like Sokos spring collections didn’t sell well and so purchasing orders will be adjusted accordingly later in the year for spring 2021. Due to the economic challenges for clothing sales discounts have started earlier than normal this year. One trend that retailers noticed, with many people working from home, more leisure and lounge wear clothes were bought, and less formal or office clothing was sold.

Midsummer traffic busy today

Outbound Midsummer traffic is at its busiest today as people head off from towns and cities to countryside cottages. The peak travel times happen on Thursday afternoon between 12:00 and 19:00 according to Traffic Management Finland. In the north, the roads will get busier even later in the evening. The busiest roads include Highway 9 between Tampere and Orivesi; Highway 5 at the Lusi interchange towards Mikkeli; and Highway 4 between Helsinki and the Lusi interchange. Roadworks can slow down traffic on exit roads from the capital city region – and there are a number of places with ongoing roadworks that could snarl traffic on Highway 4.

Thursday morning weather

A band of thundery weather that hit the capital region in the early hours of the morning is moving slowly northeast but leaving heavy rain in its wake – and it stretches from Uusimaa to Northern Ostrobothnia. During the day expect heavy rainfall and thunder storms in eastern areas. The best of the sunshine this morning is across eastern and northern Lapland with temperatures everywhere a few degrees cooler than they have been in recent days, but still feeling humid outside. For the full Midsummer week forecast read our weather coverage here.