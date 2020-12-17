Morning headlines: Thursday 17th December 2020

Huge seasonal fall in income reported across hospitality sector

Finland’s hospitality businesses are being squeezed by the economic impact of coronavirus more than ever, with 75% of companies reporting huge drops in income during the Christmas party season compared with the year before. That’s according to a new survey of members of the Finnish Hospitality Association MaRa which identified the congress and fair sector as one of the hardest hit: 90% of members reported their sales declined more than 90% this season. Some 70% of hotels and spas also reported their seasonal incomes have fallen more than 80%. “Our member companies will have very weak positions next year. The [state support] for entrepreneurs is over, and the catastrophically bad Pikkujoulu season did not bring light into the darkness” says MaRa CEO Timo Lappi. Lappi says the usual winter tourist season will be a disaster for businesses which rely on foreign visitors.

Road deaths up slightly in 2020

The number of people killed in road traffic accidents in Finland from January to November increased slightly in 2020 compared with the year before. That’s according to the latest figures from Statistics Finland which show 196 people were killed so far this year, two more than the year before. Of the dead, 150 were men and 46 were women. Looking more closely at the figures they reveal that 114 of the fatalities were people driving in cars; 18 people were on motorbikes; 9 in vans; 2 on trucks and 2 on mopeds. Some 20 pedestrians and 23 cyclists were killed, as well as 8 other road users.

Change of education ministers as Li Andersson starts maternity leave

There’s a temporary change of education minister in the government today as Li Andersson (Left) heads off on maternity leave. She’ll be replaced during this time by her parliamentary party colleague Jussi Saramo. The formalities of a change of minister happen with Andersson requesting permission to resign from her post because of maternity leave, and then Saramo is appointed to the role at a ceremony where President Niinistö also takes part, via video. After the formalities, the cabinet will discuss the division of labour between ministers and the appointment of a State Secretary during Saramo’s tenure.

Finnair sells, then leases back, A350 to raise some cash

Finnair has announced that it’s sold one of its A350 aircraft to raise some cash, and leased it back as part of a long term deal. The plane was delivered to the national airline in April 2019 as part of a total order of 19 of the long range aircraft – of which 16 have so far been received. However this year has seen a huge slump in domestic and international air travel, with Finnair slashing more than 90% of their route network at one point, and the recovery in travel coming much slower than anticipated. The sale of this A350 means an immediate cash boost of more than €100 million, the company says.

Thursday morning weather

There’s a split weather picture this morning, with bitterly cold temperatures in Lapland down to -19°C this morning but forecast as low as -25°C in some places during the day. Further south it’s much more mild, into low single digits already for Oulu, Vaasa and Jyväskylä and even rising above zero south of there as well for Åland, Turku, Tampere, Lahti, Hämeenlinna, Lappeenranta and the capital city region.