Morning headlines: Thursday 16th April 2020

PM: Decisions coming soon about new restrictions, festivals

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) says the government will look next week at possible new measures to slow the spread of coronavirus in Finland. She made the comments on a Thursday morning television interview and although she wouldn’t discuss specifically what those measures be, the Centre Party has been pushing for tighter rules to limit the number of people who can gather in one place to five – while one Centre Party MP wants the limit at just two people. The PM also says decisions will be made during April about whether summer music festivals and other large public events can go ahead or not this year.

Woman seriously injured in Suomenlinna fire A woman has been seriously injured in an apartment fire on Suomenlinna. Rescue crews were alerted just after 07:00 this morning after a neighbour called in the alarm. When firefighters arrived at the two-storey home they found it already badly damaged by fire. A woman inside the apartment was rescued but badly injured and taken to hospital for treatment. Other apartments in the building were smoke-damaged but not burned. The fire department doesn’t keep crews stationed on Suomenlinna during the winter months, so the seven rescue units that responded to Thursday morning’s blaze came from the mainland, and accessed the island through a maintenance tunnel that runs from Kaivopuisto.

Ministry of Finance forecasts due today

The Ministry of Finance is set to publish its economic outlook for Finland today, and the coronavirus pandemic has soured the view for the coming years. Various experts and institutions have been predicting tough times ahead for the Finnish economy including Etla which says the economy could plummet 10% this year; and the Bank of Finland says that gross domestic product will fall between 5% and 13% this year due to the coronavirus crisis. The Ministry of Finance had previously estimated that the economy would shrink by 5.5% this year reflecting a fall in both exports and domestic demand.

A third of workers exhausted by coronavirus stress

One-in-three wage earners in Finland is mentally exhausted by the current coronavirus situation, and the strain and uncertainty it places on their working life. That’s the results of a questionnaire conducted by the Employees’ Union Erto which finds that workers say their ability to cope at work has reduced, and they’re also worried about how to cope for months after the crisis as well. The Erto survey found that workers are concerned about their livelihoods and feel left behind in public debate by companies about the situation. The survey was conducted by YouGov Finland and answered by 1,000 employees.

Thursday morning weather

The best of the weather on Thursday morning is down the eastern border where it will be a chilly start to the day but sunny. Elsewhere it’s a mixed weather picture with rain, sleet and slushy snow in the forecast for many areas including the capital city region, Tampere and Turku. There’s plenty of cloud cover across Ostrobothnia as well but the sun will peek out in some areas – and there’s sunshine too across much of Lapland for Thursday morning.