Morning headlines: Thursday 15th October 2020

More coronavirus restrictions up for discussion today

Government ministers will look again today at what new measures might need to be put in place to slow the spread of the new wave of coronavirus infections around the country. On the table are restrictions on hobbies for adults, the use of public spaces and possible limits for secondary education and universities. It comes as coronavirus cases continue to climb, and yesterday there were 204 new Covid-19 positive tests confirmed, and four more deaths. However hospital admission numbers have remained low compared to the spring, despite the spreading infection rate, with only 48 people currently receiving hospital treatment for coronavirus-related symptoms, and only 8 in intensive care.

PM attends EU summit in Brussels, with Brexit on the agenda

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) is in Brussels today to take part in a two-day European Council meeting. Although EU leaders will be discussing the coronavirus pandemic, climate crisis issues, and EU-Africa relations, it’s likely the event will be overshadowed by Brexit. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had set a 15th October deadlines for a post-Brexit trade deal to be agreed between the two sides but that hasn’t happened yet, and now the UK says it’s open to longer discussions if a breakthrough is on the cards. Some of the main sticking points include fishing rights, advantageous access to the EU’s single market, and competition regulations – among other topics where no agreement has yet been found. Finland’s Ministerial Committee on EU Affairs met on Wednesday to prepare for the EU Council meeting and said “in Finland’s view, the EU should remain united as it continues its discussions with the UK.”

Citizen’s initiative on electricity prices attracts 20,000+ signatures

A citizen’s initiative to put a cap on electricity transmission prices has gathered more than 20,000 signatures in its first week. The initiative aims to make several changes to the Electricity Market Act including requiring network providers to offer cost-effective services, make investments in their networks that helps keep prices down, and limit the annual transmission price increase to 5% (it’s currently set at 15%). “The accumulation of signatures shows that people perceive high electricity transmission charges as unfair and excessive” Janne Tähtikunnas from the Finnish Home Association Omakotiliitto, one of the backers of the petition, told Turun Sanomat newspaper. As of Thursday morning the initiative has 21,546 signatures and needs 50,000 within six months to be considered by parliament.

Finnair launches ready meals in supermarkets today

Finnair is launching a range of ready meals at selected K-Market stores today, as the airline tries to generate more revenue and bring some catering staff back to work. The meals are based on Finnair’s business class service, and include two main dishes plus an extra appetizer on the weekend. The menu changes every fortnight and customers can expect more than just chicken or beef. “The meals are inspired by Nordic and Japanese flavors and seasonal ingredients. The menus include, for example, Finnish smoke and reindeer, as well as a serving of beef and teriyaki radish sauce, which draws on Tokyo’s street food culture” explains Juha Stenholm, Head of Product Development at Finnair Kitchen. The latest move by Finnair is part of a growing trend from airlines to diversify their businesses and look for new ways to bring in money – Singapore Airlines have turned two of their double-deck A380s into restaurants, while Australian carrier Qantas has offered a ‘flight to nowhere’ for passengers to depart and arrive at the same airport, while enjoying some of the joys of travel. Read more at our story here.

Huuhkajat notch up another football victory

The Finnish men’s national football team needed just one goal at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on Wednesday night to seal the fate of the visiting Republic of Ireland side. Huuhkajat – Eagle Owls – were back in UEFA Nations League action fresh off a 2-0 win against Bulgaria on Sunday and looking to notch up another victory. And Fredrik Jensen didn’t disappoint, scoring his third goal in as many games, finding the back of the net in the 66th minute. The visitors from the Emerald Isle kept up the pressure on the Finns throughout the game and although a couple of shots hit the woodwork in the second half they just couldn’t manage to score – but they anyway made the Finnish goalkeeper work hard until the final whistle. “It was a really tough game and we are of course happy with the win” Finnish defender Joona Toivio told reporters after the match. Read more at our story here.

Thursday morning weather

It’s a chilly start to Thursday morning with the warmest temperature only +6°C in Åland. The best of the sunshine this morning is in the southwest third of the country from Vaasa through Tampere and into Turku and Åland. Temperatures range from -1°C in Enontekiö to +3°C in Central Finland and +4°C for the capital city region.