Morning headlines: Thursday 14th May 2020

Primary and lower secondary schools return to contact teaching

Thousands of students in primary and lower secondary school go back to class on Thursday, after almost two months of enforced distance learning during the coronavirus crisis. Pupils and teachers are returning with just two weeks to go until the end of term, and schools have had to re-arrange a new learning environment that tries to keep everyone as socially distant as possible. At Westend Park Primary School in Espoo, they’re spreading the pupils out as thinly as possible. we have luckily some free classrooms in our school that are being used for particular subjects like nature studies, arts and handicrafts, and we will turn those into normal classrooms, and that’s how we can take bigger groups and divide them” explains Principal Marja Perkkiö. Students around the country tell us their parents are not happy with the return to school plan, but there are good reasons to go back to school, especially for studying and mental health benefits. “I know that there is a small risk of getting sick, even seriously ill, but I still think that the positive sides of seeing friends or other people are greater” says Hermanni Huhtamäki in Ähtäri. Read more at our original story here.

New government funding for businesses

The government has announced a new fund of up to one billion euros to help struggling companies whose turnover has dropped significantly during the coronavirus crisis. According to the Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä (Centre) the minimum support per company will be €2,000 and the maximum between €100,000 and €200,000. “With the new support, we want to prevent a wave of corporate bankruptcies and job losses” Lintilä said on Tuesday morning. According to Lintilä, the government is preparing for the coronavirus pandemic to continue into the autumn. The rules for how much each company can apply for, and how much their turnover should have fallen before they are eligible to receive aid, have not yet been finalised.

Schengen borders open for work commutes and essential travel

Restrictions on Finland’s Schengen borders with Estonia, Norway and Sweden will be eased today, meaning that workers can commute for their jobs, and people are allowed to make other essential journeys. Ferry services between Finland and Estonia are making drastic changes on board including limiting occupancy to just 50%; ripping out seats to ensure social distancing; limiting food services; adding extra security staff to control embarkation and disembarkation; and making sure there’s a medical team on each ferry crossing to isolate any passengers who get sick. “These services rely on everybody taking responsibility, acting responsibly and following the rules” says Katri Link from Tallink Group. Read more at our story here.

Extra public transport for returning students

In the capital city region, HSL is putting on extra public transport services for all the students returning to school today. Although buses will operate a summer schedule, additional services will be running on routes used by school children. HSL however recommends that where possible students use other modes of transport to get to school like walking or cycling. They advise all passengers to only travel if they are healthy; to cough or sneeze into a tissue or sleeve; wash hands often; and to distance themselves from other passengers – if a bus is crowded, HSL says to wait for the next bus.

Thursday morning weather

It’s another bright but chilly start to Thursday morning with temperatures ranging from -6°C in northwest Lapland to +8°C in Kuopio. Later in the day there will be some snow in inland areas, and a snowstorm arrives in northeast Lapland from the east later, with driving conditions becoming treacherous by this evening.