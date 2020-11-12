Morning headlines: Thursday 12th November 2020

PM calls for more EU coordination to tackle coronavirus

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin (SDP) has called for a common European strategy on test and trace, quarantine, and other areas of public health to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. Writing in Politico Europe, the PM says the only way to save the economy is by defeating the virus. “Europe, still feeling the impact of prior restrictions, cannot afford a long-term economic recession with the resulting bankruptcies and rise in unemployment” she says. Marin says that EU Member States have to step up measures on contact tracing, noting Finland’s success with the Koronavilkku app, now downloaded by around 50% of the population. The PM says the only way cross-border travel restrictions can be lifted is when there are common testing and quarantine regimes for passengers. Her comments come as the Finnish government has proposed more changes to its own test-to-travel system, but had resisted calls to open up travel to people from EU countries with 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus per 100,000 population in the last two weeks, which is what the EU’s leaders in Brussels want (even though at the moment no country would meet that threshold, Finland didn’t want to make it happen when many countries did fall under that limit).

Finnish face masks lacking the proper certification

Protective face masks manufactured in Finland for use in social and health care, lack the necessary certification and cannot be delivered to the National Security of Supply Agency NESA. That’s according to a new story from Lännen Media on Thursday which says almost all domestic face masks are not certified, while about 25% of the higher grade surgical masks lack certification. NESA says severe congestion at testing laboratories has meant there is a backlog. The delays in delivering domestic masks are not posing a problem at present, because there’s enough masks which have been ordered from abroad to meet current demands.

Finland beats France in football friendly

The Finnish men’s national football team beat France 2-0 at the Stade de France in Paris on Wednesday night, a feather in the cap for Huuhkajat with a victory over a top tier team. Both goals came in the first half, from Marcus Forss and Onni Valakari, giving Finland their first ever win over Les Bleus after eight encounters. Although the reigning World Cup winners had most of the possession and most shots, they were unable to find a way past the Finns, who have now won four out of their last five matches. The last time France lost a game was back in June 2019.

Thursday morning weather

It’s another mixed weather picture to start the day, with not much in the way of sunshine around for Thursday morning. There’s rain in the forecast for the southeast around Lappeenranta and the southwest for Turku, and cloud cover pretty much everywhere else. Temperatures range from -2°C in northwest Lapland to +2°C in Oulu, +3°C for Central Finland, +5°C in Vaasa, +8°C for Åland and +7°C for the capital city region.