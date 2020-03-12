Morning headlines: Thursday 12th March 2020

Trump bans travelers from Schengen countries to USA

US President Donald Trump has banned travelers from Schengen countries in Europe, including Finland, to the USA for 30 days. The measures begin on Friday at midnight and is the Trump administration’s latest measures to fight the spread of Covid-19 coronavirus. Trump said the European Union had “failed to take the same precautions” as the USA in tackling the virus. However, his ban doesn’t affect all EU countries, only those in the Schengen visa-free scheme, and also doesn’t include travelers from the UK. Specifically, the ban applies to anyone who has been in the Schengen visa-free area within the 14 days before their arrival in America.

Tampere resident in court facing war crimes charges

A 50-year old Tampere resident is due in court today suspected of murder, aggravated war crimes and crimes against humanity during the Sierra Leone civil war. The suspect will appear in Pirkanmaa District Court for a remand hearing. “Exceptionally, the suspected serious crimes against life and health, personal liberty and physical integrity include homicide and sexual violence as well as recruitment and deployment of child soldiers” says Detective Superintendent Thomas Elfgren from the National Bureau of Investigations. The man has been living permanently in Finland for the last decade, and investigators traveled to Liberia, and other countries, to interview several dozen people while building their case. Read more at our story here.

Verdict due in rapper sex case today

The Helsinki District court is due to give a verdict today in the case of Niiles Hiirola, who performs as a rap artist using the name Nikke Ankara. He is accused of coercing a woman into having sex, which he denies. Ankara wrote about the accusation on his Facebook page earlier this year and says the charges related to something that happened back in 2017, but that he couldn’t make any further comments because of the ongoing legal case. Coercion into sexual activity can be punished with fines or a prison sentence up to three years.

Wolt and S-Group to offer no-contact delivery options

Two of Finland’s biggest food and grocery delivery companies say they’ll roll out options for a no-contact drop-off service, as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise across Europe. Wolt and Foodie, the S-Group delivery service, say it’s already possible to request a no-contact delivery, but confirm to News Now Finland that they’ll formalise this as part of the online ordering process in the coming days. In Finland, Wolt say they’ve been working on updating their app since last week and plan to make the no-contact option available “as soon as possible” while S-Group say the option will be available first in the capital city region before being introduced elsewhere. Read more in our original story here.

Government grant to promote cycling tourism

The Ministry of Employment and Economy has given a €25,000 grant to the Cycling Network Association to develop more bike-friendly tourist services in Finland. While bike tourism, routes and marketing have been developed regionally there’s been no targeted measures to promote it at a national level. The new project will run during the summer and help to identify new tourism strategies that can be implemented at a national level.

Thursday morning weather

There’s rain, sleet and snow in the forecast for much of the country today, from Enontekiö in the northwest to Lappeenranta in the southeast – with a few exceptions in northeast Lapland, the Ostrobothnia coast and the capital city region. Temperatures mostly hover around zero this morning, a few degrees in either direction, with a temperature high of +5°C in Åland.